Chamari Athapaththu signs three-season WBBL deal with Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder have secured Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu 's services for the next three seasons via a pre-draft signing ahead WBBL 2024-25, which is set to begin on October 27.

Athapaththu, who played for Thunder last season as an undrafted player , filled the fourth overseas slot on their roster. She finished the season with a Player-of-the-Tournament performance in Thunder's fourth-place finish, scoring 552 runs at 42.46 and taking nine wickets.

"Committing to Sydney Thunder for the next three seasons was an easy decision because I believe in the vision of this club, and I want to be part of its future success," Athapaththu said.

"There's so much to love about my Sydney Thunder family. My team-mates are not just colleagues; they are friends who push each other to be better every day, [which] is important to me. Western Sydney is the heart and soul of Sydney Thunder and representing such a diverse and vibrant community is a privilege to have. It's been an incredible journey so far, and I'm so excited for what's ahead."

Unlike in previous seasons where overseas players in the WBBL were contracted on a one-year basis, Athapaththu has signed under the league's new multi-year contract provision. It allows each club to sign one overseas player for up to three years outside of the draft, which will take place on September 1

"Chamari is obviously an exceptional cricket player, but she is also an exceptional human being who is team first and fan first," Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said. "We know other teams were interested in signing her, but we made every effort to ensure she came back. To see the way she embraced and engaged with our members and fans last summer was something pretty special and on the field she had one of the WBBL's great seasons."

Athapaththu has had stints in the WBBL previously with Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers. Last season, after not being selected in the draft, she was added to the Thunder squad as cover for their three overseas players. Thunder open their 2024-25 campaign against Hobart Hurricanes on October 28.

