Sydney Thunder sign Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu
Sri Lanka captain added as a WBBL overseas replacement player having previously played for Renegades and Scorchers
Just over a month after being snubbed at the WBBL overseas draft, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu has been signed by Sydney Thunder as an overseas replacement player for the upcoming tournament.
Athapaththu was not initially selected in the inaugural WBBL draft despite having played four seasons in the WBBL for both Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades. She was a retention option for Renegades but they selected Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur before signing Tammy Beaumont after the draft was completed.
Athapaththu made her frustration at being overlooked known on social media in the midst of producing a player of the series performance for Sri Lanka against England in England.
But Thunder have come calling, adding the experienced left-hander to the squad as cover for the three overseas players they have drafted in Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight and Lauren Bell.
Knight has been named captain of Thunder for the upcoming season while Athapaththu and Kapp played together at Scorchers in their 2021 WBBL title.
Thunder start their WBBL campaign with a local derby against Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval on October 22