Knight wants England to be ready for empty grounds at Women's T20 World Cup

England are anticipating empty stadiums at October's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 , but believe that their upcoming training camp in Abu Dhabi will mitigate the impact of the late change in venue from Bangladesh to Dubai and Sharjah.

The ICC confirmed last week that the tournament will no longer be played in Bangladesh after weeks of civil unrest which prompted the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. England's squad did not change as a result of the shift but they are expecting a difference in conditions in the UAE - not least off the field, with attendances likely to be low.

"It's going to be a bit different," Heather Knight , England's captain, said. "There definitely would've been bigger crowds in Bangladesh, having played there in 2014 in the World Cup . We actually got some really good crowds, particularly in Sylhet… It's become the norm for us to have people around. It is something we'll talk about, but it's a World Cup: it shouldn't take too much to get up for that."

England will play their first three fixtures at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (16,000 capacity) and their final group match at Dubai International Stadium (25,000). Neither venue managed to attract big crowds for games which did not involve India or Pakistan during the men's T20 World Cup in 2021, nor do they regularly stage women's international cricket.

"Some people thrive off the noise and the energy from the crowd, so [it's about] making sure, individually, that everyone is prepared for potentially what we're going to get. I don't think, suddenly, there's going to be a big rent-a-crowd. But it is what it is, and obviously safety and things like that are probably the most important things," Knight said.

While England have spent the past 18 months planning for a tournament in Bangladesh, doubling down on a spin-heavy strategy, Knight backed the ICC's decision to shift the venue. "It's obviously a shame for the Bangladesh team that they're not going to have a home World Cup," she said. "But I think it's probably the right decision… the conditions will be slightly different, but not hugely."

England will arrive in Abu Dhabi on September 13, three weeks before their opening World Cup match, for a training camp. "[That is] the bit that's a big advantage for us," Jon Lewis , their head coach, said. "We've asked them to prepare wickets that are similar to what you would expect in the two stadiums, so by the time we get to the tournament itself, we think we'll be really ready."

Dubai and Sharjah have only sporadically hosted women's T20Is: Sharjah has staged 10 - most recently in 2017 - and Dubai only five, all between UAE and Namibia a year ago. It means that England are relying on data from men's matches in their preparation, and are wary of going into the World Cup with too many preconceived ideas about conditions.

"There's obviously not been a huge amount of women's cricket there, so you're going off men's stats," Knight said. Lewis expects the toss to play a major role in floodlit games, as in the men's T20 World Cup three years ago: "It will be a factor," he said. "There are some subtle differences in terms of the wickets in Sharjah and the stadium in Dubai."

Lewis and Knight confirmed that England would have selected the same squad even if the tournament had stayed in Bangladesh, and played down concerns that they are one seamer light. "I don't feel like we are," Lewis said. "The thing that may be trickier for the spin bowlers is gripping the ball with some dew… but we do know that spin is really effective in the women's game in general."

Lauren Filer was the only player to feature in England's home T20Is this summer to miss out on selection, though will travel to Abu Dhabi for next month's training camp. She was edged out by Linsey Smith, the left-arm spinner, who Lewis suggested covered more bases: "In the Powerplay, she's a really effective bowler, and then she can bowl through the middle and the death."