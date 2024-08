Deandra Dottin back in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

Dottin's recent form is particularly encouraging: she was the third-highest run-getter in WCPL 2024 league phase, with 113 runs in four innings at an average of 28.25 and strike rate of 111.88. She was also the only batter to have hit more than two sixes this WCPL season, leading into the final. Her 53 off 38 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors set up a Super-Over finish at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Dottin returned to bat in the Super Over, her unbeaten 13 off four balls paving the way for Trinbago Knight Riders' win.