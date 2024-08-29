Deandra Dottin back in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

She was named in the 15-member squad announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday, which also features an uncapped player in Nerissa Crafton

"We have a nice mix of experience and youth," Kishore Shallow, the CWI president, said after the announcement. "We have some players bordering [on] 19; I think Zaida [James] is still probably a teenager and one or two of the young players there. So, really happy with the mix.

"Also, I think, we all as West Indians are excited to see Deandra Dottin back. It has been a year of communication - back and forth - with Deandra, and I particularly want to recognise the involvement of Ann Browne-John who has led those conversations over the last year, even when she wasn't officially the selector. She was integral in Deandra coming out of retirement."

Dottin's recent form is particularly encouraging: she was the third-highest run-getter in WCPL 2024 league phase, with 113 runs in four innings at an average of 28.25 and strike rate of 111.88. She was also the only batter to have hit more than two sixes this WCPL season, leading into the final. Her 53 off 38 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors set up a Super-Over finish at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Dottin returned to bat in the Super Over, her unbeaten 13 off four balls paving the way for Trinbago Knight Riders' win.

When Dottin had announced her retirement in August 2022 at age 31, she had played 127 T20Is (alongside 143 ODIs) for 2697 runs and 62 wickets. That record fastest hundred of hers came at a T20 World Cup, back in 2010; she got to the landmark off 38 balls - at the time a record across both men's and women's cricket - and went on to smash 112 off 45 balls against South Africa in St Kitts.

She took to the T20 circuit after her retirement, but had not played competitive cricket since September 2023 before taking charge of Trinbago at the ongoing WCPL.

West Indies leadership team at the World Cup will remain the same, with Hayley Matthews to lead and Shermaine Campbelle her deputy. The team has been impressive in T20I cricket leading into this World Cup; they travelled to Pakistan in April-May and won 4-1, before going to Sri Lanka and taking the series 2-1.

That was their previous assignment, and the World Cup XV included four changes from that squad. There was no room for Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams and Late Wilmott. They made way for Ashmini Munisar , Dottin, Mandy Mangru and Crafton. Mangru is uncapped in T20I cricket and has played just the one ODI.

West Indies begin their World Cup campaign on October 4 in Dubai against South Africa, and then have the rest of their Group B games lined up against Scotland, Bangladesh and England. The top two teams from the group will proceed to the semi-finals. The final is scheduled for October 20.

