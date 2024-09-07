Williamson: We don't usually get such a volume of Tests

New Zealand are about to embark on a period where they will play six Tests in two months. That's rare, on two counts. First, it's almost a whole year's work for them - like in 2020 and 2021, when they went on to become the inaugural World Test Champions. And second, all of those matches are in Asia. In the last decade , they have never played more than three subcontinent Tests in a single year. This eight-week trip, starting with the one-off game against Afghanistan on Monday, then the two against Sri Lanka, and finally the three against India, is essentially uncharted territory.

Kane Williamson acknowledged it when speaking to the media on Saturday. "You know such a volume of Test cricket that we don't usually get, and obviously in this part of the world," he said in Greater Noida.

Williamson highlighted the importance of New Zealand learning to play differently in Asia and touched on the difficulty of playing long-form cricket in just staccato bursts.

"I think it's absolutely about trying to adjust your game," he said, "because we're not here consistently in this format. We go through quite long intervals of not playing here. So you know it is trying to sort of familiarise yourself again and for us, our last Test match was sort of six or eight months ago. So you know, as a team it's really connecting with that again as a red-ball group and looking to apply our skills, our plans as well as we can."

Williamson, himself, a veteran of over 100 Tests and a leading member of the Fab Four , is yet to fully crack batting in India and Sri Lanka. In 22 innings, he averages 31.36 and has managed only five fifty-plus scores . One of them was his debut innings, back in 2010, when he was at the crease for 299 balls to score 131. Since then, however, only five of his knocks have lasted 100 balls or more. The defensive skill which sets him apart, and enables him to shape so much of New Zealand's fortunes on their own turf, is severely tested by the quality of the bowling and the nature of the conditions here.

Williamson was looking forward, though, to facing that challenge again, starting with New Zealand's first ever Test match against Afghanistan. "It's really important that we look to grow as a unit," he said. "It's nice and clear on how we want to play over here. We always know that it's a tough challenge whenever you play in these parts of the world, slightly different from back home. But you know always a great experience and playing against a really, really strong side."

New Zealand have bolstered their support staff , on a short-term basis, with the additions of Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath and former India batting coach Vikram Rathour as they push for a better result in the 2023-25 cycle of the World Test Championship. They finished sixth out of nine teams last time. This time, they occupy third place, behind India and Australia.