New Zealand begin subcontinent expedition against Afghanistan at new Test venue

Big picture: Back at it after a break

When New Zealand last played Afghanistan , during the T20 World Cup in June, they suffered a defeat so catastrophic it precipitated a rare group-stage exit from an ICC tournament. That match was in Providence, Guyana, on the other side of the planet from where the teams are now for their first meeting in Test cricket. The possibly spin-friendly conditions in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, however, could help bridge the gulf in experience between these Test sides.

Afghanistan do not play enough Test cricket to be part of the World Test Championship. Their maiden fixture against New Zealand is only their tenth Test since they were admitted to the club in 2017. And apart from two Tests against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi, they are yet to play a series longer than a one-off match. They are also cricket's nomads, with no place to call home, and have played their first nine Tests at eight venues - Greater Noida will be their ninth. Afghanistan have lost their last three Tests, and an upset of New Zealand could strengthen their claim for more fixtures in the format.

Form guide

Afghanistan: LLLWL (last five Tests, most recent first)

New Zealand: LLWWW

In the spotlight: Ajaz, Williamson and Omarzai

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has played only 16 Tests since his debut in 2018. With New Zealand calling on his skills primarily when they tour Asia, he could play six more Tests over the next two months if all goes well for him. The last time Ajaz, now 35, was in India in 2021, he emulated Jim Laker and Anil Kumble and became only the third bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test innings . With 26 wickets at an average of 23.73 in India and Sri Lanka, Ajaz will be expected to lead New Zealand's spin attack against Afghanistan and beyond.

Seam-bowling allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai has become a regular for Afghanistan in the white-ball formats and could make his Test debut against New Zealand on Monday. He was impressive in India during the 2023 ODI World Cup and turned out for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. He has limited first-class experience - only five matches - but his ability to bat in the middle order and swing the ball could help Afghanistan with team balance.

Kane Williamson's recent Test form is superb but he doesn't have a great record in the subcontinent • Getty Images

Team news: Uncertainty over Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan are without their leading wicket-taker Rashid Khan, who has taken a break from Test cricket on medical advice, and there is now uncertainty over their second-highest run-scorer Ibrahim Zadran, who injured his ankle on the eve of the Test. "We're not sure 100% what will happen tomorrow," Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said. "We will see what happens with him."

Their squad is also missing familiar T20 names, such as Rahamnullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. With most of their players coming off the franchise and domestic T20 circuit, the challenge will be to adapt to the five-day format quickly.

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Abdul Malik, 2 Ibrahim Zadran/Riaz Hassan, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Bahir Shah, 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 8 Zia-ur-Rehman, 9 Qais Ahmad/Khalil Ahmed, 10 Nijat Masood, 11 Zahir Khan

The question for New Zealand is the balance of their bowling attack for the conditions. If they choose to play only two specialist seamers, in addition to Daryl Mitchell's all-round abilities, then it could be the captain Tim Southee and one of Matt Henry, Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke. Ajaz and Mitchell Santner are the specialist spin options, with Rachin Ravindra, and one of Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell as the part-time spin options.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Tom Latham, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips/Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Matt Henry/Ben Sears/Will O'Rourke, 11 Ajaz Patel

Pitch and conditions: Rain expected

Greater Noida will become the 124th Test venue on Monday, though it has hosted a total of 11 ODIs and T20Is, all involving Afghanistan and Ireland. Afghanistan have also played two red-ball Intercontinental Cup matches here in 2016 and 2017.

There's been plenty of rain in Greater Noida in the lead-up to the Test, and New Zealand had to call off their practice on the eve of the match because of unfavourable ground conditions. More wet weather is expected over the week. The pitch is likely to be a black-soil surface that could assist spin more than pace, depending on the weather.

Stats and trivia

New Zealand haven't won a Test match in India since 1988. They have lost seven of their ten Tests here since 2010. Though this fixture is not against India, a strong performance against Afghanistan's spinners could provide valuable experience for the tougher Tests ahead.

Williamson averages 72.36 in 12 Tests since December 2022 and has scored a hundred in eight out of nine innings when he passed fifty.

Southee has had a tough year in Test cricket, taking only two wickets against a weakened South Africa and just four against Australia at an average of 71.33 in eight innings at home in 2024. On his previous tour of India in 2021, he took eight wickets in the Kanpur Test before going wicketless in Mumbai.

Quotes

"It's tough. Six Test matches in this part of the world, you'd think spin plays a majority of the part as a bowling unit. We've got four quality pace bowlers at our disposal as well. So it's about which balance is right."

New Zealand captain Tim Southee on their team combination