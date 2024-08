Rashid Khan missing from Afghanistan's preliminary Test squad to face New Zealand

All three of Rashid's matches at the SCL came on successive days from August 18, where he took six wickets at an average of 9.33 and an economy rate of 5.09. In his third game, Rashid also smashed 53 off just 26 balls out of his side's total of 112 in a truncated match against Amo Sharks . It was during that game that he experienced pain in his back, which kept him out of SGT's next match two days later as well.