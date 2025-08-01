Matches (13)
ENG vs IND (1)
ZIM vs NZ (1)
WI vs PAK (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
Zim U19 vs BAN Under-19, 6th Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Aug 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Harare, August 01, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zim U19
W
L
L
L
L
BAN Under-19
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 16:36
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1575
|Match days
|01 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe News