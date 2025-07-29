Matches (11)
Northants vs Derbyshire, 41st Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
41st Match, Northampton, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
L
D
W
D
L
Derbyshire
D
W
D
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NOR10 M • 1045 Runs • 65.31 Avg • 67.11 SR
NOR9 M • 628 Runs • 41.87 Avg • 50.44 SR
DER10 M • 916 Runs • 53.88 Avg • 70.46 SR
DER10 M • 914 Runs • 60.93 Avg • 68.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NOR8 M • 30 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 60.5 SR
NOR8 M • 28 Wkts • 4.21 Econ • 49.57 SR
DER7 M • 34 Wkts • 3.28 Econ • 33.5 SR
DER10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.63 Econ • 65.07 SR
Squad
NOR
DER
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
