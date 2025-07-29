Matches (11)
Northants vs Derbyshire, 41st Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

41st Match, Northampton, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:9m
Points Table
3
DerbyshireDerbyshire
10220128
7
NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire
10240110
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Zaib
10 M • 1045 Runs • 65.31 Avg • 67.11 SR
LA Procter
9 M • 628 Runs • 41.87 Avg • 50.44 SR
CP Jewell
10 M • 916 Runs • 53.88 Avg • 70.46 SR
WL Madsen
10 M • 914 Runs • 60.93 Avg • 68.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CG Harrison
8 M • 30 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 60.5 SR
L Guthrie
8 M • 28 Wkts • 4.21 Econ • 49.57 SR
LM Reece
7 M • 34 Wkts • 3.28 Econ • 33.5 SR
ZJ Chappell
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.63 Econ • 65.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NOR
DER
Player
Role
Luke Procter (c)
Allrounder
George Bartlett 
Middle order Batter
Justin Broad 
Batting Allrounder
Harry Conway 
Bowler
Liam Guthrie 
Bowler
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Rob Keogh 
Batting Allrounder
Dominic Leech 
Bowler
Lewis McManus 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Miller 
-
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
James Sales 
Allrounder
Ben Sanderson 
Bowler
Aadi Sharma 
-
Ricardo Vasconcelos 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raphael Weatherall 
-
Saif Zaib 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Lancashire beat clock as Hartley finishes off Gloucestershire with 11-wicket haul

Spinner completes memorable match after first-innings hundred as visitors continue upturn in form

Zaib, Keogh battle in vain as Middlesex close out innings win

Northamptonshire rearguard finally falls during final session as hosts reignite promotion challenge

Rehan Ahmed takes 13 in the match to strengthen Foxes promotion hunt

Derbyshire resist on final day but England legspinner's seven-for confirms inevitable

Carlson the rock as Glamorgan solidify promotion challenge

Unbeaten innings from stand-in skipper ensures Kent's winless run continues

Higgins four-for helps dominant Middlesex enforce follow-on

Saif Zaib passes 1000 runs for season but Northants wobble again after conceding 364 deficit

