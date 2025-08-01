Northants frustrated by Reece, Guest and rain

Derbyshire 377 (Andersson 105, Chahal 6-118) and 185 for 5 (Reece 61*, Guest 60*) drew with Northamptonshire 550 for 9 dec (Broad 171, Keogh 125*, Proctor 71, Bartlett 66)

Brooke Guest and Luis Reece both made attacking half-centuries as Derbyshire salvaged a weather-assisted draw on the final day of this Rothesay County Championship fixture against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

With heavy morning rain preventing play until 3.30pm, Northamptonshire were unable to press home their overnight advantage, having reduced the visitors to 52 for 4 on the third evening, still 121 behind.

But while Rob Keogh (2 for 37) removed nightwatch Joe Hawkins without scoring in just the second over of the day, Guest and Reece quickly settled into their work, finding boundaries easy to come by as they posted a stand of 131 in 36.2 overs.

With no further wickets falling, Derbyshire cleared the deficit and moved into the lead, the teams shaking hands at 5.30pm with the visitors on 185 for 5, both teams taking 13 points.

Earlier Northamptonshire opened with spin at both ends. Yuzvendra Chahal (2for 79) had made a double wicket strike last evening and while he and Keogh both found turn and bounce to beat the bat, they were often inconsistent as Reece and Guest tucked in to the bad balls.

It was Keogh who trapped Hawkins lbw as he attempted to steer to leg. But while he challenged Guest outside off stump, the right-hander found a way to score, sweeping him for consecutive boundaries before pulling Chahal for another four.

Despite a ring of close fielders and several shouts for lbw, Derbyshire started to accumulate quickly. Reece swept Keogh for four and reverse swept Chahal to take Derbyshire past 100 in the 37th over. Guest brought up the 50 partnership off 82 balls by pulling Chahal through midwicket before going back to cut Keogh through extra cover.

Northamptonshire turned to the pace of Liam Guthrie and thought they had the wicket of Guest on 36, appealing for what looked like an excellent diving catch by Justin Broad at short midwicket, the umpires conferring before giving the batter the benefit of the doubt.