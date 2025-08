Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE to play T20I tri-series in Sharjah ahead of Asia Cup

The Asia Cup runs from September 9 to 28, also in the UAE

As such, based on the ICC's future tours programme, Pakistan were expected to host Afghanistan for three T20Is in the window that has now been allotted to the tri-series.

Each team will play the other twice in the round-robin stage of the tournament, with the top two contesting the final. All the games will be played from 7pm local time. Pakistan are the highest-ranked side among the three on the ICC rankings at No. 8, with Afghanistan at No. 9, and UAE at No. 14.

Pakistan are currently engaged in a bilateral white-ball series, where they have won the first game , against West Indies, and play their first match of the Asia Cup, against Oman on September 12. Afghanistan have not played a T20I since their bilateral series in Zimbabwe at the end of last year, and play their opening match of the Asia Cup, against Hong Kong on September 9.