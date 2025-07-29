Matches (11)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)

Kent vs Leics, 44th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

44th Match, Canterbury, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Kent FlagKent
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:9m
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
LeicestershireLeicestershire
10610179
8
KentKent
1025092
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BG Compton
10 M • 977 Runs • 51.42 Avg • 48 SR
DJ Bell-Drummond
10 M • 670 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 53.98 SR
LJ Hill
10 M • 735 Runs • 49 Avg • 54.36 SR
Rehan Ahmed
9 M • 641 Runs • 45.79 Avg • 75.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NN Gilchrist
6 M • 23 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 47.39 SR
MW Parkinson
6 M • 21 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 74.76 SR
IG Holland
8 M • 30 Wkts • 2.1 Econ • 47.5 SR
BGF Green
10 M • 30 Wkts • 2.22 Econ • 55.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KEN
LEI
Player
Role
Daniel Bell-Drummond (c)
Opening Batter
Wes Agar 
Bowler
Jake Ball 
Bowler
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Compton 
Top order Batter
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Joe Denly 
Top order Batter
Jaydn Denly 
-
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Joey Evison 
Allrounder
Harry Finch 
Wicketkeeper Batter
George Garrett 
Bowler
Nathan Gilchrist 
Bowler
Jaskaran Singh 
Bowler
Kashif Ali 
Bowler
Jack Leaning 
Middle order Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Matt Parkinson 
Bowler
Jamal Richards 
-
Grant Stewart 
-
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Lancashire beat clock as Hartley finishes off Gloucestershire with 11-wicket haul

Spinner completes memorable match after first-innings hundred as visitors continue upturn in form

Zaib, Keogh battle in vain as Middlesex close out innings win

Northamptonshire rearguard finally falls during final session as hosts reignite promotion challenge

Rehan Ahmed takes 13 in the match to strengthen Foxes promotion hunt

Derbyshire resist on final day but England legspinner's seven-for confirms inevitable

Carlson the rock as Glamorgan solidify promotion challenge

Unbeaten innings from stand-in skipper ensures Kent's winless run continues

Higgins four-for helps dominant Middlesex enforce follow-on

Saif Zaib passes 1000 runs for season but Northants wobble again after conceding 364 deficit

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI10613179
GLA10424145
DER10226128
LAN10226124
MID10442123
GLO10136116
NOR10244110
KEN1025392
