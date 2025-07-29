Matches (11)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)

Essex vs Warwickshire, 52nd Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

52nd Match, Chelmsford, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Essex FlagEssex
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:10m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ESS Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
ESS Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
WarwickshireWarwickshire
10310136
7
EssexEssex
10230112
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS Pepper
10 M • 634 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 54.65 SR
JM Cox
7 M • 616 Runs • 61.6 Avg • 65.32 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 707 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 61.63 SR
SR Hain
8 M • 671 Runs • 61 Avg • 47.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Porter
8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 47.02 SR
SR Harmer
10 M • 32 Wkts • 2.29 Econ • 77.87 SR
ER Bamber
10 M • 32 Wkts • 2.96 Econ • 66.31 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 24 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 57.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ESS
WAR
Player
Role
Tom Westley (c)
Top order Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
Charlie Allison 
-
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Dean Elgar 
Opening Batter
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Mackenzie Jones 
Allrounder
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Porter 
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Shane Snater 
Bowler
Noah Thain 
Allrounder
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News

Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons

Initially signed to play two red-ball and ten List A games, Khaleel flew back after just two County Championship matches citing personal reasons

Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons

Felix Organ hundred averts drama but Hampshire remain in trouble

Allrounder staves off threat of follow-on as title-chasing Notts settle for draw

Felix Organ hundred averts drama but Hampshire remain in trouble

Malik, Webster steer stunning chase as Warwickshire turn the tables

Brace of centuries hunt down hefty 393-run target as Worcestershire are left facing relegation

Malik, Webster steer stunning chase as Warwickshire turn the tables

Bess takes seven as Surrey, Yorkshire play out Scarborough stalemate

Spinner takes season's best but no result had long been inevitable

Bess takes seven as Surrey, Yorkshire play out Scarborough stalemate

Critchley, Harmer share six as Essex inflict rare Hove defeat on Sussex

Visitors only need 25 minutes on fourth morning to claim much-needed win

Critchley, Harmer share six as Essex inflict rare Hove defeat on Sussex
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR10307154
NOT10415153
SOM10424137
WAR10316136
SUS10334125
HAM10226117
ESS10235112
DUR10244111
YOR10244104
WOR1016378
Full Table