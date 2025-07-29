Matches (11)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
Essex vs Warwickshire, 52nd Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
52nd Match, Chelmsford, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
ESS Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
ESS Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Essex
L
D
D
L
W
Warwickshire
L
D
D
D
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ESS10 M • 634 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 54.65 SR
ESS7 M • 616 Runs • 61.6 Avg • 65.32 SR
WAR10 M • 707 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 61.63 SR
WAR8 M • 671 Runs • 61 Avg • 47.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ESS8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 47.02 SR
ESS10 M • 32 Wkts • 2.29 Econ • 77.87 SR
WAR10 M • 32 Wkts • 2.96 Econ • 66.31 SR
WAR10 M • 24 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 57.75 SR
Squad
ESS
WAR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons
Initially signed to play two red-ball and ten List A games, Khaleel flew back after just two County Championship matches citing personal reasons
Felix Organ hundred averts drama but Hampshire remain in trouble
Allrounder staves off threat of follow-on as title-chasing Notts settle for draw
Malik, Webster steer stunning chase as Warwickshire turn the tables
Brace of centuries hunt down hefty 393-run target as Worcestershire are left facing relegation
Bess takes seven as Surrey, Yorkshire play out Scarborough stalemate
Spinner takes season's best but no result had long been inevitable