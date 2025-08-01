Westley fifty caps stalemate between Essex and Warwickshire

Warwickshire 485 (Barnard 108*, Bamber 107, Mousley 75, Davies 52, Critchley 5-171) drew with Essex 602 for 6 dec (Westley 134, Allison 133, Pepper 107*, Walter 86) and 96 for 1

Tom Westley passed fifty for the fifth time in eight Rothesay County Championship innings before rain arrived at Chelmsford to confirm the inevitable draw between Essex and Warwickshire.

The rejuvenated Essex captain was 51 not out, with seven fours in his 103-ball innings, to follow his 148 first time round. He had put on 86 in 28 overs with Paul Walter for the second wicket before umbrellas went up and the players scampered for shelter. Walter had contributed 35 to a stand that took Essex's lead to a nominal 213.

The match was effectively over as a contest late on the third evening when Ed Barnard struck the boundary that took Warwickshire past their follow-on target of 453, despite having just one wicket in hand. What had become a damp squib was officially called off at 3.25pm.

The 14 points Essex gained kept them just ahead of the relegation places in Division One, while Warwickshire's dozen points mean they are safely in mid-table.

Barnard, meanwhile, gained reward for his overnight effort the morning after when he was left unbeaten on 108 in Warwickshire's first-innings 485, 117 behind Essex's 602-6 declared. The remarkably consistent all-rounder's 123-ball knock took his season's tally to 815 runs with three centuries. Matt Critchley's marathon spell of 40 overs for Essex returned figures of 5 for 171.

With Dean Elgar absent from the field since day one with a calf injury, Essex promoted Noah Thain to open their second innings. But Essex's faith in the up-and-coming all-rounder was not fulfilled as Ethan Bamber got one to lift off the pitch and take the outside edge with only two against his name.

Westley drove his first ball for four, but was fortunate when he reached 19 that a diving Kai Smith could not cling on to a catch in Beau Webster's first over.

Westley reached his fifty from 103 balls, clipping Hannon-Dalby past an unusual legside field comprising six fielders in a semi-circle between short mid-on and square leg. It turned out to be the last meaningful action before rain set in a 2.24pm.

Walter had been comparatively subdued at the other end, though he did strike two boundaries in the last over before lunch that brought up the fifty partnership from a leisurely 18 overs.

Barnard, 90 not out overnight, had become the game's fifth century-maker when he swept Critchley for four from the 114th ball he faced. He had already launched the leg-spinner over midwicket for six during the 23 minutes that Warwickshire's first innings extended into the fourth morning.