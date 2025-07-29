Walter, Westley keep Essex flying high

Essex 350 for 4 (Westley 124*, Walter 86) vs Warwickshire

Tom Westley 's rich vein of form in the Rothesay County Championship continued as he notched his third century in five innings to frustrate Warwickshire at Chelmsford.

In addition to hitting his 32nd first-class hundred in an innings of sublime stroke-play, the Essex captain also passed 14,000 career runs in red-ball cricket. With Paul Walter , who hit 86 from 160 balls, Westley put on 132 for the second wicket and 81 for the third with Jordan Cox. At stumps, Westley was unbeaten on 124 from 234 balls with Essex 350 for 4.

Walter, posting his fifth score above fifty this season, two of them centuries, launched two sixes and nine fours. It enabled Essex to build on the euphoria of only their second Championship win of the season last week at Hove, a win that lifted them out of the relegation places.

The only redeeming feature for Warwickshire on a gloomy day that matched their deteriorating mood, was arguably the first career wicket for part-time legspinner Zen Malik. Brought on to eat up an over before the arrival of the second new-ball, Malik had Cox attempting to hit his fifth delivery out of the park, but instead the batter ended up on his backside with his stumps akimbo.

Before the start of the play, Essex's own bowling plans had twice been thrown into disarray in the space of 24 hours. They had already lost one member of their attack when Indian international pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed pulled out of a contract due to run to the end of the season, citing "personal reasons". Then, less than quarter-of-an-hour before the start of the match, offspinner Simon Harmer, who had taken part in all the warm-up routines, withdrew also offering "personal reasons" for his absence.

Those problems were shelved for the time being as Essex were put into bat on a hybrid pitch with plenty of grass left on to help encourage greater carry for the bowlers. In fact, it encouraged the batters and a flurry of straight-driven fours enabled the Essex openers to compile 68 runs without undue alarm in 19 overs.

Dean Elgar, overcoming a torrid first over from Oliver Hannon-Dalby, brought up the fifty partnership with an uncharacteristic slash at Beau Webster that cleared the slip cordon. However, he departed soon after to his second rash shot of the innings, pulling the Australian low to midwicket.

On one occasion Walter, so strong off the back foot, came down the wicket to waft Corey Rocchiccioli for six over extra cover and post Essex's first hundred. He reached his half-century from 79 balls with a well-placed push into the off-side for two. Walter took a liking to the Australian offspinner with another six, this time over long-on.

At the other end, some of Westley's strokes were exquisite. He produced a classically-executed cover drive for four off Ethan Bamber and later essayed a textbook straight-drive off Webster. Another off-drive for four by Westley off Webster took the stand with Walter to three-figures, of which both batsmen contributed 49. Three balls later Westley reached a 107-ball fifty.

Westley had just taken Essex past 200 with only one wicket down when, next ball, Walter's four-hour innings came to an end. He got an outside edge to a delivery from Rocchiccioli, the ball ricocheting off wicketkeeper Kai Smith's thigh and ballooning up for a diving Alex Davies to claim at slip.

Bamber switched ends straight after tea and immediately extracted some rare bounce and lift that had Westley groping at thin air. Normal service was quickly resumed, though, and soon Westley was angling Ed Barnard to third man for the boundary that took him to his century from 185 balls.