Lancashire vs Glamorgan, 43rd Match at Manchester, County DIV2, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

43rd Match, Manchester, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:9m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
GlamorganGlamorgan
10420145
4
LancashireLancashire
10220124
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS Harris
8 M • 854 Runs • 61 Avg • 56.81 SR
KK Jennings
10 M • 815 Runs • 45.28 Avg • 52.27 SR
CA Ingram
8 M • 871 Runs • 72.58 Avg • 52.94 SR
BI Kellaway
9 M • 753 Runs • 68.45 Avg • 62.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GP Balderson
10 M • 31 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 57.09 SR
TW Hartley
7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 61.48 SR
T van der Gugten
10 M • 28 Wkts • 2.65 Econ • 61.21 SR
BI Kellaway
9 M • 21 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 58.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LAN
GLA
Player
Role
Keaton Jennings (c)
Opening Batter
James Anderson 
Bowler
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Bailey 
Bowler
George Balderson 
Allrounder
George Bell 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Bohannon 
Middle order Batter
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Marcus Harris 
Opening Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Mitchell Stanley 
Bowler
Ollie Sutton 
-
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Will Williams 
Bowler
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Lancashire beat clock as Hartley finishes off Gloucestershire with 11-wicket haul

Spinner completes memorable match after first-innings hundred as visitors continue upturn in form

Zaib, Keogh battle in vain as Middlesex close out innings win

Northamptonshire rearguard finally falls during final session as hosts reignite promotion challenge

Rehan Ahmed takes 13 in the match to strengthen Foxes promotion hunt

Derbyshire resist on final day but England legspinner's seven-for confirms inevitable

Carlson the rock as Glamorgan solidify promotion challenge

Unbeaten innings from stand-in skipper ensures Kent's winless run continues

Higgins four-for helps dominant Middlesex enforce follow-on

Saif Zaib passes 1000 runs for season but Northants wobble again after conceding 364 deficit

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI10613179
GLA10424145
DER10226128
LAN10226124
MID10442123
GLO10136116
NOR10244110
KEN1025392
Full Table