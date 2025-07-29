Chris Green six-for gives Lancashire edge

Glamorgan 260 for 8 (Tribe 61) vs Lancashire

Australian spinner Chris Green managed to take six wickets on the much-criticised Emirates Old Trafford pitch as Lancashire had the better of the first day of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Glamorgan

After just four wickets fell during the last day-and-a-half of the recent Test match between England and India, the home side's bowlers looked to be facing another uphill task in Manchester until the introduction of Green turned the proceedings the Red Rose's way with the Welsh outfit 260 for 8 at the close of play.

For Glamorgan, half-centuries from opener Asa Tribe (61) and Kiran Carlson (77) had put them in a relatively good place and from a position of 199 for 3 after winning the toss and electing to bat they will be rueing their inability to cope with Green's off spin which claimed 6 for 82 off 34 overs.

Earlier and under leaden skies, the decision to bat looked a brave one, but opening bowlers James Anderson and Tom Bailey failed to make much headway against a resolute first wicket pair of Zain-ul-Hassan and Tribe.

George Balderson, who received his county cap before play from legendary Pakistani allrounder Wasim Akram, also sent down five fruitless overs and it took until the introduction of Green for Lancashire to threaten the Glamorgan openers. Zain was the first to fall, caught behind by Phil Salt for 31, ending a partnership of 76 runs for the first wicket.

Green was suddenly threatening the wickets with every ball, extracting turn and bounce and inducing a number of false shots from Tribe and skipper Sam Northeast, who became the Australian's second victim when he was trapped in front for 10.

Tribe fell 22 balls later soon after completing a well-made half century which should really have been more but for the Channel Islander picking out Bailey perfectly on the leg-side boundary with a sweep.

With Tom Hartley tying down the other end, Glamorgan looked in peril but Carlson and Colin Ingram took the opportunity to counter attack with 86 runs coming from the fourth-wicket pair either side of tea until Green raised hopes of taking all 10 for by snaring the latter lbw for 33.

Bailey returned to dash that dream when he clean bowled Ben Kellaway for a duck to leave the lower middle order exposed and Green needed no further invitation to complete his third career five-for when Carlson's innings ended with an edge to Luke Wells.

The visitors were subsiding quickly and Chris Cooke was the next to walk after he was stumped by Salt to hand Green his sixth wicket with Glamorgan having suddenly lost four wickets for 30 runs and in danger of undoing their day's work.

With 10 overs of the day left James Harris was dropped by Salt off Bailey while on 8 as he and Mason Crane painstakingly looked to eke out some runs after Lancashire took the second new ball. But after surviving one chance Harris played across the line to Hartley and lost his off stick to the England spinner who is fresh from taking 10 wickets in his last outing for Lancashire.