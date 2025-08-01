Glamorgan unpick Harris resistance for first win at Old Trafford since 1993

Glamorgan 261 and 348 for 7 dec (Northeast 132, Carlson 108) beat Lancashire 137 and 318 (Wells 102, Harris 61) by 154 runs

Glamorgan extinguished any hope of a record-breaking run-chase from Lancashire as they wrapped up a vital 154-run victory at Emirates Old Trafford which keeps them on course for promotion from Rothesay County Championship Division Two.

After a delay for rain, in which 20 overs were lost, the hosts were faced with scoring 247 runs with five wickets in hand off the 76 remaining overs but with Marcus Harris at the crease accompanied by nightwatchman Tom Bailey, the Red Rose still held ambitions that a win could be salvaged from a game in which they had been dismissed for 137 in their first innings.

It took just 45 minutes before lunch for Glamorgan to make huge strides towards the victory with Bailey bowled by a brilliant Asitha Fernando inswinging yorker for 16 to make it 259 for 6, with all-rounder Chris Green following 18 balls later, top edging a sweep to Kiran Carlson off Ben Kellaway for 9 to leave the score 270 for 7.

With Harris remaining, Lancashire still harboured a glimmer of a chance, and the Australian reached a battling half-century off 89 balls. But when Harris was out for 61, caught at short leg by Carlson off the impressive Mason Crane, the game was well and truly up, with Tom Hartley and George Balderson left with an almost impossible task.

Hartley, who had scored his maiden first class century in the previous match, could not repeat his heroics and was out bowled Kellaway, who finished with 3 for 82, for 5, to leave skipper James Anderson joining Balderson in the middle.

The England bowling great brought out a few trademark reverse sweeps to elongate proceedings with Balderson also swinging his bat to good effect as the last pair put on 25 for the final wicket.

The final act came at around 2.20pm when Anderson missed a sweep to hand Crane his third wicket of innings to finish with match figures of 9 for 126 and leave Glamorgan celebrating a first win at Emirates Old Trafford since 1993.