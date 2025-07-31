Struggling Pakistan and West Indies look to bounce back in the USA

What a difference a few decades make. Through the 1980s and '90s, these two sides were arguably the most marketable in world cricket, the three drawn Test series they contested during West Indies' famous 15-year unbeaten run among the more iconic ones in cricketing history. Now, West Indies and Pakistan are fine-tuning their warm-ups ahead of a T20I series in Lauderhill, Florida, reportedly dogged by poor ticket sales amid last-minute slashed prices.

Each side is coming off torrid T20I series. West Indies found themselves swept aside 5-0 at Australia's hands over the last fortnight, while Pakistan spent that time losing 2-1 to a Bangladesh team that has struggled for T20 form leading up to those games. Both teams have been dragged down to the lower ends of the cricketing food chain, and with institutional problems plaguing each of them, the fear is that they look set to stay there for the foreseeable future.

The lopsided scoreline against Australia perhaps does not quite do justice to West Indies' top order batting, which made up in explosiveness what it lacked in consistency. However, injuries to Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, two of the hosts' better batters against Australia, threaten to expose West Indies' relative lack of depth. Alick Athanaze - with a T20 strike rate of 116.52 - and 36-year old Johnson Charles - whose best days are well behind him - have been called up to replace the pair.

However, that series against Australia certainly falls in line with the larger trend of a dismal T20 record for the side that, remember, is the joint-most successful in T20 World Cups. It is the 2026 edition of that tournament that this series is in service to as each side looks to mould themselves into their best version by that time.

West Indies have won one just one of their 12 T20Is since December 2024, against Ireland. They were whitewashed 3-0 in a home series against Bangladesh last December as complete wipeouts have become the norm; it would be followed up by three losses against England in June before Australia made it five more.

Pakistan's situation isn't quite as dire, but the picture isn't rosy, either. The new coach Mike Hesson has attempted to rejuvenate the T20 side with a focus, theoretically anyway, on more aggression with the bat, and though it was realised in a trouncing of Bangladesh at home on pliant surfaces, Pakistan were reminded of the frustrating non-linearity of progress as they fell apart in the corresponding away series.

West Indies will be without the services of the injured Shimron Hetmyer • AFP/Getty Images

That the T20 side needed an overhaul was obvious enough. Pakistan have been a bad T20 side for a long time, with the numbers to back it up. Since May 2024, they have won one fixture against one of the traditional top eight sides out of a possible 13 - a solitary win in a 4-1 series loss against New Zealand. Moreover, there have been losses against Ireland, USA, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in this time, with off-field mayhem closely tracking on-field performances. Four different men have taken the T20I captaincy in this time, three different coaches have attempted to lead them, and they have the squad turnover to show for it.

While a wide variety between the ceiling and floor of the big-hitting batters is expected, Pakistan continue to wrestle with how to go about balancing their bowling line-up. Against Bangladesh, they almost tried to do away with full-time bowlers altogether, no fewer than six part-time bowlers available to make up the overs alongside Abbas Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal. Hesson has appeared to view the importance of specialist bowlers in T20 cricket almost as anachronistic, valuing the importance of "six, seven, eight bowlers…who if you get certain matchups can do a job".

It did mean leaving out all of Pakistan's three biggest-name quicks - Shaheen Shah Afridi, the injured Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Perhaps with West Indies' big hitting ability in mind, Pakistan have now walked that back somewhat, recalling Afridi and Haris , as well as Hasan Ali, who spent the last two months playing T20 cricket for the Birmingham Bears in England.

In a way, though, this series is less about the sides playing as about where it is being held. For years, cricket has attempted to break into the United States' colossal domestic market. That ambitious goal, however, is nowhere close to being realised.

In its absence, cricket administrators have settled for the more modestly achievable aim of capitalising on a wealthy South Asian diaspora starved of live cricket in the region, with match and hospitality tickets orders of magnitude pricier than they'd be for equivalent packages in the Caribbean. Lauderhill has emerged as the most appropriate venue, owing to its mix of warm weather, proximity to the West Indies and sizeable South Asian and Caribbean diaspora.