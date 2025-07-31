Charles, Athanaze replace injured King and Hetmyer for Pakistan T20Is
West Indies have rested Alzarri Joseph and picked Shamar Joseph against Pakistan
West Indies have made three changes to their T20I squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan after the 5-0 defeat to Australia: Shamar Joseph, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles have come in for Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer. The three-T20I series against Pakistan starts on Thursday at Lauderdale.
Evin Lewis is still out injured while Keacy Carty, who was called in as cover during the series against Australia, retained his spot. King and Hetmyer were in good form against Australia but picked up side strains in the final T20I in Basseterre. Alzarri, meanwhile, was rested.
The injuries to King and Hetmyer are a concern for West Indies. They were the only batters in the side apart from captain Shai Hope to score more than 100 runs in the five matches against Australia.
Charles, 36, will likely slot in for King at the top of the order. Athanaze, meanwhile, is likely to fill in for Hetmyer in the middle. Shamar is expected to be a like-for-like replacement for Alzarri.
West Indies squad for Pakistan T20Is
Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd