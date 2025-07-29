Matches (11)
Yorkshire vs Sussex, 53rd Match at Scarborough, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorkshire
L
L
D
W
D
Sussex
L
W
D
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YOR10 M • 908 Runs • 50.44 Avg • 45.58 SR
YOR9 M • 667 Runs • 51.31 Avg • 66.5 SR
SUS10 M • 866 Runs • 66.62 Avg • 54.19 SR
SUS10 M • 843 Runs • 52.69 Avg • 53.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
YOR9 M • 37 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 38.43 SR
YOR9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.74 Econ • 52.56 SR
SUS7 M • 24 Wkts • 3.09 Econ • 58.08 SR
10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 50.33 SR
Squad
YOR
SUS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|-
Match details
|North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
