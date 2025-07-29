Matches (11)
WI vs AUS
ENG vs IND
IRE-W vs ZIM-W
County DIV1
County DIV2

Yorkshire vs Sussex, 53rd Match at Scarborough, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

53rd Match, Scarborough, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
Sussex FlagSussex
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:9m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
SussexSussex
10330125
9
YorkshireYorkshire
10240104
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Lyth
10 M • 908 Runs • 50.44 Avg • 45.58 SR
JM Bairstow
9 M • 667 Runs • 51.31 Avg • 66.5 SR
JA Simpson
10 M • 866 Runs • 66.62 Avg • 54.19 SR
JM Coles
10 M • 843 Runs • 52.69 Avg • 53.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GCH Hill
9 M • 37 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 38.43 SR
CJ White
9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.74 Econ • 52.56 SR
OE Robinson
7 M • 24 Wkts • 3.09 Econ • 58.08 SR
FJ Hudson-Prentice
10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 50.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
YOR
SUS
Player
Role
Jonny Bairstow † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Finlay Bean 
Top order Batter
Dom Bess 
Bowling Allrounder
Benjamin Cliff 
-
Ben Coad 
Bowler
George Hill 
Batting Allrounder
William Luxton 
Middle order Batter
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Dan Moriarty 
Bowler
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Matthew Revis 
Batter
Matthew Revis 
Batter
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Will Sutherland 
Allrounder
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
James Wharton 
Batter
Jack White 
-
Match details
North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News

Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons

Initially signed to play two red-ball and ten List A games, Khaleel flew back after just two County Championship matches citing personal reasons

Felix Organ hundred averts drama but Hampshire remain in trouble

Allrounder staves off threat of follow-on as title-chasing Notts settle for draw

Malik, Webster steer stunning chase as Warwickshire turn the tables

Brace of centuries hunt down hefty 393-run target as Worcestershire are left facing relegation

Bess takes seven as Surrey, Yorkshire play out Scarborough stalemate

Spinner takes season's best but no result had long been inevitable

Critchley, Harmer share six as Essex inflict rare Hove defeat on Sussex

Visitors only need 25 minutes on fourth morning to claim much-needed win

County Championship Division One

