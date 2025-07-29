Matches (11)
Notts vs Somerset, 55th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
55th Match, Nottingham, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
NOT Win & Bat
SOM Win & Bat
NOT Win & Bowl
SOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Notts
L
W
D
D
D
Somerset
W
W
D
D
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NOT10 M • 900 Runs • 69.23 Avg • 61.01 SR
NOT10 M • 845 Runs • 49.71 Avg • 55.73 SR
SOM10 M • 724 Runs • 40.22 Avg • 58.67 SR
SOM10 M • 683 Runs • 40.18 Avg • 59.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NOT8 M • 27 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 50.96 SR
NOT6 M • 22 Wkts • 2.57 Econ • 53.18 SR
SOM10 M • 39 Wkts • 2.51 Econ • 56.56 SR
7 M • 28 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 40.57 SR
Squad
NOT
SOM
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
