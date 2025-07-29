Matches (11)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)

Notts vs Somerset, 55th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

55th Match, Nottingham, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Somerset FlagSomerset
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:10m
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NOT Win & Bat
SOM Win & Bat
NOT Win & Bowl
SOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
NottinghamshireNottinghamshire
10410153
3
SomersetSomerset
10420137
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Hameed
10 M • 900 Runs • 69.23 Avg • 61.01 SR
BT Slater
10 M • 845 Runs • 49.71 Avg • 55.73 SR
TA Lammonby
10 M • 724 Runs • 40.22 Avg • 58.67 SR
JEK Rew
10 M • 683 Runs • 40.18 Avg • 59.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BA Hutton
8 M • 27 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 50.96 SR
Mohammad Abbas
6 M • 22 Wkts • 2.57 Econ • 53.18 SR
MJ Leach
10 M • 39 Wkts • 2.51 Econ • 56.56 SR
M Pretorius
7 M • 28 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 40.57 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NOT
SOM
Player
Role
Haseeb Hameed (c)
Opening Batter
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Farhan Ahmed 
Bowler
Jack Haynes 
Batter
Brett Hutton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Lyndon James 
Batting Allrounder
Freddie McCann 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Abbas 
Bowler
Matthew Montgomery 
-
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Liam Patterson-White 
Bowling Allrounder
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Ben Slater 
Opening Batter
Josh Tongue 
Bowler
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News

Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons

Initially signed to play two red-ball and ten List A games, Khaleel flew back after just two County Championship matches citing personal reasons

Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons

Felix Organ hundred averts drama but Hampshire remain in trouble

Allrounder staves off threat of follow-on as title-chasing Notts settle for draw

Felix Organ hundred averts drama but Hampshire remain in trouble

Malik, Webster steer stunning chase as Warwickshire turn the tables

Brace of centuries hunt down hefty 393-run target as Worcestershire are left facing relegation

Malik, Webster steer stunning chase as Warwickshire turn the tables

Bess takes seven as Surrey, Yorkshire play out Scarborough stalemate

Spinner takes season's best but no result had long been inevitable

Bess takes seven as Surrey, Yorkshire play out Scarborough stalemate

Critchley, Harmer share six as Essex inflict rare Hove defeat on Sussex

Visitors only need 25 minutes on fourth morning to claim much-needed win

Critchley, Harmer share six as Essex inflict rare Hove defeat on Sussex
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR10307154
NOT10415153
SOM10424137
WAR10316136
SUS10334125
HAM10226117
ESS10235112
DUR10244111
YOR10244104
WOR1016378
Full Table