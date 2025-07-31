Sai Kishore five-for drives Surrey to lead-extending win over Durham

Surrey 322 and 176 for 5 (Curran 40) beat Durham 153 and 344 (Gay 99, Kishore 5-72) by five wickets

Surrey's cricketers took a vital step towards the retention of the Rothesay County Championship when they defeated Durham by five wickets at the Banks Homes Riverside.

Indian slow left-armer, Sai Kishore, took five for 72 as Rory Burns' side dismissed Durham for 344 in their second innings and Sam Curran made 40 to help Surrey score the 176 runs they needed for their fourth victory of the season.

With the game between Nottinghamshire and Somerset at Trent Bridge seemingly heading for a draw, it appears certain the 21 points Surrey earned for their victory will ensure they extend their lead at the top of the Division One table and make them even stronger favourites to clinch their fourth successive title at some point in September.

However, the three points they earned from the game does nothing to ease next-to-bottom Durham's relegation concerns, although their precise situation will not be clear until the results at Scarborough, Chelmsford and Worcester are known on Friday.

But this third day did not go entirely according to Surrey's morning plans. For nearly 45 minutes, the spin bowling of Sai Kishore and Dan Lawrence gave Durham's overnight pair, Graham Clark and Codi Yusuf, few problems and it was no surprise when Burns took the new ball as soon as it was available. However, neither Dan Worrall nor Jordan Clark, the latter bowling to his brother, could make a breakthrough and it was left to Lawrence to take the first wicket of the day twenty minutes before lunch when Clark inside-edged a sharply turning off-spinner to Ryan Patel at short leg and departed for 42.

But Clark's 71-run partnership with Yusuf had increased Durham's lead to 121 and that figure had been nudged up to 136 at the first interval, when the home side were 305 for six, with Yusuf unbeaten on 38.

After lunch, though, Durham lost their last four wickets for 33 runs in ten overs and the magnitude of Surrey's task became clear. After batting for 149 minutes and facing 117 balls, Yusuf was caught at the wicket by Ben Foakes off Sai Kishore for 43, seven short of what would have been only his second first-class fifty; Bas de Leede was then lbw for five when he pushed forward to a ball from Sai Kishore that slid on with the arm; and the left-handed Ben Raine departed for 27 when he moved a yard or so across his stumps and was hit on the pads when trying to swing Sam Curran to leg.

Sai Kishore then completed his first five-wicket haul for Surrey in his final spell for them this year when Matthew Potts drove him to Patel at short extra-cover and Surrey were left with the task of scoring 176 to secure their fourth win of the season.

Their pursuit began in straightforward fashion. Despite being handicapped by a groin strain and needing Tom Lawes to run for him, Dom Sibley made 35 and had put on 49 with Burns before he was caught at slip by Colin Ackermann off Callum Parkinson. Patel joined his captain and the pair had put on 45 runs either side of tea before both were dismissed in the space of three balls.

Having made 28, Patel was the first to go when he attempted to pull Metthew Potts through the leg side but only skied a catch to Clark at midwicket. Two balls later, Burns was stumped by Robinson off Parkinson for 24. That left Surrey on 94 for three and Durham's hopes were raised once more.