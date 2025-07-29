Matches (11)
Durham vs Surrey, 51st Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Durham
W
L
D
D
L
Surrey
W
D
W
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 07:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DUR10 M • 768 Runs • 48 Avg • 58.13 SR
DUR9 M • 632 Runs • 45.14 Avg • 59.73 SR
SUR10 M • 1028 Runs • 73.43 Avg • 45.42 SR
SUR9 M • 606 Runs • 60.6 Avg • 82.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DUR9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 60.8 SR
DUR7 M • 20 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 72.3 SR
SUR10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 59.85 SR
SUR6 M • 22 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 56.81 SR
Squad
DUR
SUR
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
