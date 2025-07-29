Matches (11)
Durham vs Surrey, 51st Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

51st Match, Chester-le-Street, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
Durham FlagDurham
Surrey FlagSurrey
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:10m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
SurreySurrey
10300154
8
DurhamDurham
10240111
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AZ Lees
10 M • 768 Runs • 48 Avg • 58.13 SR
EN Gay
9 M • 632 Runs • 45.14 Avg • 59.73 SR
DP Sibley
10 M • 1028 Runs • 73.43 Avg • 45.42 SR
DW Lawrence
9 M • 606 Runs • 60.6 Avg • 82.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BA Raine
9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 60.8 SR
MJ Potts
7 M • 20 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 72.3 SR
J Clark
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 59.85 SR
DJ Worrall
6 M • 22 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 56.81 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DUR
SUR
Player
Role
Alex Lees (c)
Opening Batter
Colin Ackermann 
Batting Allrounder
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Graham Clark 
Batter
Sam Conners 
Bowler
Paul Coughlin 
Bowling Allrounder
Bas de Leede 
Batting Allrounder
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
George Drissell 
Bowler
Emilio Gay 
Batter
Daniel Hogg 
Bowler
Ben McKinney 
Opening Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Ben Raine 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Rhodes 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
