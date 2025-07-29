Matches (11)
Worcs vs Hampshire, 54th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
54th Match, Worcester, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Worcs
W
D
L
D
L
Hampshire
W
L
D
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WOR10 M • 725 Runs • 40.28 Avg • 49.01 SR
WOR10 M • 610 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 60.09 SR
HAM10 M • 554 Runs • 55.4 Avg • 53.68 SR
HAM9 M • 536 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 55.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WOR10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 49.37 SR
WOR9 M • 27 Wkts • 3 Econ • 48.07 SR
HAM10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 47.95 SR
HAM7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 41.56 SR
Squad
WOR
HAM
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
