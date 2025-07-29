Matches (11)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)

Worcs vs Hampshire, 54th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Jul 29 2025

54th Match, Worcester, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:9m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
6
HampshireHampshire
10220117
10
WorcestershireWorcestershire
1016078
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JD Libby
10 M • 725 Runs • 40.28 Avg • 49.01 SR
EA Brookes
10 M • 610 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 60.09 SR
BC Brown
10 M • 554 Runs • 55.4 Avg • 53.68 SR
LA Dawson
9 M • 536 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 55.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAI Taylor
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 49.37 SR
MJ Waite
9 M • 27 Wkts • 3 Econ • 48.07 SR
KJ Abbott
10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 47.95 SR
JK Fuller
7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 41.56 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WOR
HAM
Player
Role
Brett D'Oliveira (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ben Allison 
-
Ethan Brookes 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Adam Finch 
Bowler
Tom Hinley 
Bowler
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Rob Jones 
Batter
Kashif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jake Libby 
Batter
Henry Nicholls 
Top order Batter
Callum Parkinson 
Bowler
Gareth Roderick 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fateh Singh 
Bowler
Tom Taylor 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Waite 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days29,30,31 July, 1 August 2025 - day (4-day match)
