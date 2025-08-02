Libby makes twin hundreds as Worcestershire chase comes close

Hampshire 293 (Middleton 79, Weatherley 62, Taylor 5-55) and 313 for 7 dec (Gubbins 84, Organ 45*) drew with Worcestershire 249 (Libby 100*, Hose 82, Baker 5-72) and 303 for 8 (Libby 106, Kashif 65)

Worcestershire produced a bold and spirited run-chase on the final day at Visit Worcestershire New Road, before the Rothesay County Championship Division One fixture against Hampshire ended in a gripping draw.

Chasing a daunting target of 358 in just 53 overs after Hampshire's enterprising post-lunch declaration on 313 for 7, the home side carried hope of completing one of the Championship's most dramatic final-day turnarounds.

In a match that ebbed and flowed throughout, it was Jake Libby' s second magnificent century of the game, a perfectly judged 106 off 122 balls, that fuelled Worcestershire's pursuit. With solid support from Kashif Ali (65 from 79) and a string of aggressive cameos down the order, the chase was very much alive deep into the final hour. But with wickets falling, the hosts closed on 303 for 8, 55 runs shy of their target.

Resuming on 139 for 2 overnight, Hampshire batted with purpose to build their second-innings lead, despite a short interruption from rain. Nick Gubbins anchored the innings with a fluent 84, while Tilak Varma added 38 and Felix Organ struck an unbeaten 45 from 54 balls.

There were contributions all the way down the order, with Joe Weatherley (25), Tom Prest (27), and James Fuller (26) all chipping in to maintain momentum. Ben Allison (2 for 58) and Ethan Brookes (2 for 54) were the pick of the Worcestershire attack, with Taylor, Waite, and Finch each taking a wicket.

Hampshire's declaration just after lunch, setting Worcestershire 358 to win in a minimum of 53 overs, showed real intent, and set the stage for an enthralling afternoon.

Worcestershire's chase got off to a stuttering start when Gareth Roderick was adjudged run out for 4 in the very first over, but from then on, the home side turned the game on its head.

Libby and Kashif added a superb 134 for the second wicket in just over an hour and a half. The pair struck the ball cleanly and rotated the strike with authority, bringing up their respective half-centuries in fine style. Libby, who had scored just one previous Championship hundred this season, was timing the ball sweetly and accelerated confidently after reaching fifty.

Kashif, too, looked composed, striking six fours and two sixes before falling lbw to Sonny Baker for a brisk 65. At tea, Worcestershire were 61 for 1 from 15 overs, very much in the game.

The final session saw drama at every turn. Worcestershire kept pushing with a string of aggressive middle-order contributions. Adam Hose clubbed a quick 25 from 18 balls before being bowled by Eddie Jack, who proved a key figure with 3 for 63. Brookes (12), D'Oliveira (37 off 23), Waite (19), and Taylor (25 from 18) all took the fight to Hampshire's bowlers, but wickets began to fall regularly.

Libby reached a majestic hundred, his 13th for Worcestershire, but was finally bowled by Fuller as he looked to push on, the score 213/5.