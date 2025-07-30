Middleton, Weatherley lay foundation for Hampshire

Hampshire 146 for 2 (Middleton 79, Weatherley 62) vs Worcestershire

Worcestershire struck two late blows after Hampshire's batters had laid a solid foundation on a truncated first day of their Rothesay County Championship match at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Hampshire, in search of their first championship victory since mid-May, closed on 146 for two having reached 127 without loss before losing openers Fletcha Middleton (79, 101 balls) and Joe Weatherley (62, 130) in a late burst of play in poor light.

They were blows badly needed by Worcestershire, bottom of Division One and desperate for a win to sustain their slender hopes of survival.

After a wet outfield prevented play before lunch, the home side chose to bowl in conditions still damp from morning rain, but the assistance for the seamers they hoped for did not materialise. Pakistan pace spearhead Khurram Shahzad was expensive as Weatherley and Middleton put 50 on the board by the 14th over.

The Winchester-born openers, perhaps inspired by the adjacence of a cathedral, were little troubled by a Worcestershire attack bruised by last week's heartbreaking defeat to neighbours Warwickshire. Having dominated the first half of the match at Edgbaston, the Pears suffered a devastating defeat as Warwickshire chased down 393 on the last day.

Back on home turf, the Worcestershire attack, with Matthew Waite returning from paternity leave in place of Sussex loanee Bertie Foreman, again toiled. Middleton hurried to his half-century from 51 balls and Weatherley followed to his from 103.

The openers were looking forward to a productive evening session only for the rain to return during the tea interval and prevent play until a late resumption at 6pm. Hampshire's openers ventured back out with little to gain and everything to lose - and the home side took advantage of the murky, moist conditions. Middleton edged Tom Taylor to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick, who took a superb catch in front of first slip, and Weatherly edged Ben Allison to Ethan Brookes at second slip.