54th Match, Worcester, July 29 - August 01, 2025, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
293
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
(91 ov) 249/9

Day 3 - Worcs trail by 44 runs.

Current RR: 2.73
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 43
Report

Middleton, Weatherley lay foundation for Hampshire

Worcestershire hit back with two late wickets on rain-truncated day

Fletcha Middleton tucks a ball to leg, Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire, County Championship, Ageas Bowl, April 6, 2023

Fletcha Middleton tucks a ball to leg  •  Getty Images

Hampshire 146 for 2 (Middleton 79, Weatherley 62) vs Worcestershire
Worcestershire struck two late blows after Hampshire's batters had laid a solid foundation on a truncated first day of their Rothesay County Championship match at Visit Worcestershire New Road.
Hampshire, in search of their first championship victory since mid-May, closed on 146 for two having reached 127 without loss before losing openers Fletcha Middleton (79, 101 balls) and Joe Weatherley (62, 130) in a late burst of play in poor light.
They were blows badly needed by Worcestershire, bottom of Division One and desperate for a win to sustain their slender hopes of survival.
After a wet outfield prevented play before lunch, the home side chose to bowl in conditions still damp from morning rain, but the assistance for the seamers they hoped for did not materialise. Pakistan pace spearhead Khurram Shahzad was expensive as Weatherley and Middleton put 50 on the board by the 14th over.
The Winchester-born openers, perhaps inspired by the adjacence of a cathedral, were little troubled by a Worcestershire attack bruised by last week's heartbreaking defeat to neighbours Warwickshire. Having dominated the first half of the match at Edgbaston, the Pears suffered a devastating defeat as Warwickshire chased down 393 on the last day.
Back on home turf, the Worcestershire attack, with Matthew Waite returning from paternity leave in place of Sussex loanee Bertie Foreman, again toiled. Middleton hurried to his half-century from 51 balls and Weatherley followed to his from 103.
The openers were looking forward to a productive evening session only for the rain to return during the tea interval and prevent play until a late resumption at 6pm. Hampshire's openers ventured back out with little to gain and everything to lose - and the home side took advantage of the murky, moist conditions. Middleton edged Tom Taylor to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick, who took a superb catch in front of first slip, and Weatherly edged Ben Allison to Ethan Brookes at second slip.
The wickets were an unwelcome postscript to a hitherto excellent day for Hampshire but they have still set down a solid platform from which to push for a victory that would lift them away from the relegation zone - and pretty much sentence Worcestershire to end the season in it.
Worcs Innings
Player NameRB
GH Roderick
caught2650
JD Libby
not out100235
Kashif Ali
bowled45
AJ Hose
caught82125
BL D'Oliveira
caught112
EA Brookes
caught07
MJ Waite
caught2156
TAI Taylor
lbw010
BMJ Allison
lbw513
AW Finch
caught533
Khurram Shahzad
not out00
Extras(lb 5)
Total249(9 wkts; 91 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR11*307159
NOT11*415158
SOM11*424141
WAR11*316137
SUS11*334127
HAM11*226118
ESS11*235116
DUR11*244114
YOR11*244110
WOR11*16381
Full Table