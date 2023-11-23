Rashid Khan withdraws from BBL 13 with back injury

Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan will not turn up for Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) after suffering a back injury, which requires him to undergo a surgery.

Rashid has "withdrawn from the upcoming KFC BBL 13 due to a back injury which requires a minor operation," Strikers said in a statement.

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Strikers General Manager of cricket Tim Nielsen said.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

Rashid last played for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup earlier this month, where Afghanistan were in contention for a semi-final spot till their last league game against South Africa. He finished the tournament with 11 wickets, the most for Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup.

Strikers have not yet announced a replacement for Rashid but Nielsen said management and staff will look at the options and make a decision. The team has said they will maintain Rashid's retention rights for future seasons.

Having made his BBL debut in December 2017, Rashid has picked 98 wickets in 69 matches at an average of 17.51 and economy of 6.44.