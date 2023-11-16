New Hurricanes captain Ellis hopes to end BBL trophy drought

The fast bowler re-signed with the franchise earlier this year and replaces Matthew Wade in the skipper's role

Nathan Ellis has been Hobart Hurricanes' spearhead for the last five seasons • Getty Images

Hurricanes, along with Melbourne Stars are the only two franchises that have failed to win a BBL title since the T20 competition began in 2011 despite being consistent performers. They've been runners-up twice and never finished last - Adelaide Strikers are the only other team to have avoided the wooden spoon.

But new captain Ellis is hoping to lead Hurricanes to a drought-breaking title. Ellis, 29, re-signed with the Hurricanes earlier this year and for the past five seasons has been their trusted spearhead alongside speedster Riley Meredith.

"The Hurricanes are a franchise that I hold very dear to my heart and have done a lot for me," Ellis said. "So to have the opportunity to lead and hopefully bring some silverware home to Tasmania is really exciting."

He takes the reins from Wade, who in the off-season had been linked to a move to Melbourne Renegades before signing a contract extension until at least 2026.

Wade will captain Australia during the five-match T20I series against India in the aftermath of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Ellis is also part of the squad, which features several players on the fringes of Australia's white-ball teams.

Since his spectacular international debut in August 2021, where he took a hat-trick against Bangladesh, Ellis has impressed in T20Is with 18 wickets at an average of 11.88 from eight games.

His death bowling prowess, where Ellis deceives through canny slower deliveries, makes him an intriguing option as he eyes next year's T20 World Cup. Ellis, who is not part of Australia's ODI World Cup squad, has been unable to find the same success in 50-over cricket with ten wickets at 38.20 from eight matches.

"He embodies everything the Hurricanes stand for; a great work ethic, resilience and a fantastic attitude towards the game and his team-mates," Hurricanes head coach Jeff Vaughan said.