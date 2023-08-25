Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach in BBL

Former Australia and Hobart Hurricanes captain will work under Jason Gillespie at Adelaide Strikers this summer following a coaching stint with Australia A later this month

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has joined the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL as an assistant coach.

Strikers coach Jason Gillespie says luring Paine, who retired from first-class cricket at the end of last season, is a coup for the franchise.

"Tim has all the skills to be a fantastic coach," Gillespie said in a statement on Friday.

"The experience he will bring is sure to help our players in all facets of the game and bring more positive elements to the way we play."

"I have had a fair bit to do with Tim over the journey and I'm really excited for him to start to dip his toe into coaching post-career and looking forward to him being around the group," Voges said.

"To have a former Australian captain in amongst it and to be able to lean on him and for him to provide that experience to a couple of the younger players I think will be great."