Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach in BBL
Former Australia and Hobart Hurricanes captain will work under Jason Gillespie at Adelaide Strikers this summer following a coaching stint with Australia A later this month
Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has joined the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL as an assistant coach.
Strikers coach Jason Gillespie says luring Paine, who retired from first-class cricket at the end of last season, is a coup for the franchise.
"Tim has all the skills to be a fantastic coach," Gillespie said in a statement on Friday.
"The experience he will bring is sure to help our players in all facets of the game and bring more positive elements to the way we play."
Paine is also having stints as a part-time coach of the Australian U19 and Australia A team who play New Zealand A in a series starting next week. Paine is working under former Australia teammate, Western Australia and Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges for the red-ball portion of the Australia A series. Voges said told ESPNCricinfo earlier this month that he was excited to have Paine join the coaching staff.
"I have had a fair bit to do with Tim over the journey and I'm really excited for him to start to dip his toe into coaching post-career and looking forward to him being around the group," Voges said.
"To have a former Australian captain in amongst it and to be able to lean on him and for him to provide that experience to a couple of the younger players I think will be great."
Tasmanian-born Paine, who captained Australia in 23 of his 35 Tests, played for the Hobart Hurricanes 44 times, captaining them 25 times.