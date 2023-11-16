Harry Brook withdraws from the BBL

Brook withdraws due to increased workload after being added to England's squad for the white-ball tour of the Caribbean in December

Harry Brook was the only batter in England's top-six to face over 40 balls • ICC/Getty Images

The BBL has suffered a blow with England star Harry Brook withdrawing from the tournament due to his increased international commitments having been the second pick for Melbourne Stars in the overseas draft.

Stars had taken Brook knowing that he would be unavailable for the back-end of the tournament due to England's Test tour of India but he was then added to England's T20I and ODI squads for the white-ball tour of the Caribbean in December.

They had hoped he would be available for seven games in between those two commitments but Brook has withdrawn from the tournament due to the workload.

"Naturally we're disappointed that Harry has withdrawn from the BBL but we understand his decision with his increased workload," Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said.

"Given Harry was set to miss the opening 3 matches, the club had already signed a replacement player for that period.

"Currently the coaching staff and list management team are discussing options for the remainder of the tournament and we look forward to announcing those signings once they have been finalised."

It is the second straight year one of the top two picks in the overseas draft has withdrawn from the tournament after Liam Livingstone withdrew last year having been Melbourne Renegades No.1 pick in the inaugural overseas draft.

Stars won't be the only team affected by that series with Perth Scorchers pick Zak Crawley added to England's ODI squad while Sydney Sixers pick Rehan Ahmed is in both the ODI and T20I squads with the tour running from December 4 until December 21. Both are likely to be in England's Test squad for India in January as well.