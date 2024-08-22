Southee asks for boards and T20 leagues to come together to solve club vs country debate

As more and more New Zealand international players opt out of central contracts for T20 deals overseas, their Test captain Tim Southee is hoping that boards and franchise leagues "work together in some way" to make the club-versus-country choice easier for players. New Zealand have been among the hardest hit as high-profile names such as Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne have opted out of central contracts offered by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in recent years.

"Yeah, I think that's decisions that each individual board are taking into account," Southee said in Mumbai on the sidelines of the CEAT cricket rating awards about the calendar clash. "So at this stage, obviously the franchise leagues and the franchise world is growing. It would be nice to see the international [boards] and the leagues working together in some way because, especially Test cricket, I think for a lot of players is still the pinnacle of the format.

"I guess it's the way that cricket is going and then the amount of T20 leagues that are popping up. To look at it from Kane and Devon's point of view, they're still committed to New Zealand cricket , and we've got nine Test matches coming up. So they're committed to those Test matches. So as far as the Test side is concerned, it's not too dissimilar. They're still going to be there even though they don't have a New Zealand contract."

Southee, speaking for himself, said he holds the Test format "closest to the heart," even if he has not had to forego much of international cricket for T20 leagues around the world. He spent New Zealand's off-season playing the Hundred where he was the top wicket-taker for Birmingham Phoenix, with a tally of 14 and an economy rate of 6.81.

"Format-wise, I think Test cricket is still the pinnacle for me and the format I hold closest to the heart," Southee said. "I really enjoy the T20, the Hundred format keeps you young, keeps you guessing, keeps you thinking and trying to improve your game, and your skill set, which helps across the other formats."

Tim Southee enjoys the new 100-ball format, saying it keeps him young • PA Images via Getty Images

New Zealand will now head to Asia for six Tests - one against Afghanistan in India, two against Sri Lanka and three against India - before flying back home to host England for three Tests in November-December. The current calendar clash with T20 leagues may not affect New Zealand's player availability much in the coming season, but if the trend of opting out of central contracts continues with the changing landscape of franchise T20 cricket, it may lead to bigger issues for NZC in the future.

When asked how this problem could be solved, Southee said: "I don't have the answers. Right now, I don't think many people do. So I think it's about working out what's best for each individual board and their players. New Zealand Cricket seem to think that's the best way for the next 12 months. I don't think Kane and Devon will miss a lot of cricket for New Zealand. So for them to have the flexibility in doing that , but still also be committed to New Zealand, which I think that's where the casual playing agreement comes in."

'Ideally, I'd like to play all Tests in the coming months'

As New Zealand embark on their subcontinent journey for the Test against Afghanistan starting on September 9, they will also consider leaving Southee out of the XI for some of the games to accommodate more spinners in the XI, head coach Gary Stead had recently said. Southee is the captain of the Test squad for the Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, but if the conditions aren't too favourable for seamers, Stead and Southee have decided the captain may have to serve drinks instead

"I think it's just natural when you come to this part of the world," Southee said, "obviously spin plays a big part but ideally, I'd like to play all the Test matches available. I love Test cricket, but I understand there's balance to the side and obviously it's not easy as a pace bowler to be able to play nine Test matches in the next few months. So there's a lot of Test cricket so it's all about managing the workloads. But for me, as long as you're fit and ready to go, then I'd like to play every game.

New Zealand have picked five spin-bowling options for the first three Tests in Asia - Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips - and since most of them are allrounders, the team management will decide on the best XI for each game depending on the conditions.

"Yeah, I guess it was a conversation we (Stead and I) had in case that it becomes something that we have to look at," Southee said about the balance of the side. "I think, like I said, we've got six Test matches in the subcontinent. Balance to your side is something you talk about, but yeah, it may happen, it may not happen, but it's just something that we've talked about, that if it does happen, then we're across it. So, yeah, I'd love to play every Test match, but you look at workloads and you look at the best sides for the Test match and that's how you come up with your team.