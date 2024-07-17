Latham says New Zealand need to be 'fluid' with player contracts

He also says it would be "a real honour" if he is picked to replace Kane Williamson as New Zealand's new ODI captain

Tom Latham , who could be New Zealand's next ODI captain, has said that the team will have to become increasingly flexible with how they adapt to players opting out of central contracts to take up franchise deals.

Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne made themselves unavailable for the latest batch of contracts although former captain Williamson, who will play the SA20 in January, was given a casual agreement to reflect his continued standing among New Zealand's most important players.

Williamson will probably only miss a handful of limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka, and at the time of announcing his new arrangement insisted he remained fully committed to international cricket, but it marked another significant shift in the game following Trent Boult's decision to decline a contract two years ago to allow him more T20 league opportunities.

"Think at the moment where cricket's going in New Zealand is slightly different," Latham said. "It's certainly not a black and white situation, and certainly changing with all these leagues popping up. Guess everyone is in a slightly different boat in what their future may look like depending on their age or stage they are in life.

"We've got a lot of cricket in the summer [and] got an ICC pinnacle event [the Champions Trophy] which is exciting to look forward to. So whether it be with different personnel, whether it be with the guys we are used to having, whenever we can have them I'm sure that will be great, but think we've certainly got to be pretty fluid with what things look like in the future."

New Zealand have become used to playing white-ball series without key players either through rotation or due to a clash with the IPL and the latter is set to happen again next season when they face Pakistan in late March. Latham added that the New Zealand contract system had worked well since its inception but suggested those in charge might see this as a time to review whether it fits the modern game.

"Don't know what the right system is, there is a lot of flexibility within our contracts at the moment, but think with the changing landscape of cricket I'm sure it will be something that New Zealand Cricket and the players' association look at and try and come up with something," he said.

"We've seen over many years now, at times we haven't had those senior guys. That gives me an opportunity as a senior player to step up and lead as well. But also other guys who haven't necessarily had opportunities in the past to step up in different leadership roles. It's never great when you miss guys of Kane's calibre, but it gives opportunities to other guys to put their best foot forward."

Latham's captaincy ambitions

Latham himself is not at the forefront of those deciding between international and franchise cricket given he is primarily a Test and ODI player. "There's no Test franchise stuff…if that comes out, that would be great," he joked.

However, in a bid to find more T20 opportunity he had been due to head to Canada for the Global T20 tournament until he recently picked up a broken finger in training which will sideline him for four weeks. But it shouldn't leave him in doubt for the start of New Zealand's run of Test cricket in September when they are due to face Afghanistan in a one-off match before tours of Sri Lanka and India.

There could also be a significant promotion in the pipeline with him among the candidates to succeed as ODI captain after Williamson had to relinquish the role with his contract decision. Latham has regularly stood in over the years, leading in 44 ODIs including last year's World Cup when Williamson suffered a broken thumb.

"It would obviously be a real honour," Latham said. "For me it's always been about trying to put the team first as best as possible and I'm sure they'll have those discussions around what they want from a team point of view and certainly if I get the opportunity to do that it would be really special."

But if NZC wanted to unite both white-ball sides under the same person, to avoid three different leaders with Tim Southee the current Test captain, they may need to look elsewhere.

"We're not at the stage of confirming it yet, so I don't want to speculate whether Tom will be or not," coach Gary Stead said. "But he's certainly one guy that will be in discussions around that role. The important thing is whoever is in place, we want in place for two to three years or so, leading to that next [ODI] World Cup. That will be one of the important decision-making factors that we discuss."