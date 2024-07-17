Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia locked in for New Zealand's home summer

The season will start with three Tests against England which had been confirmed earlier in the year

New Zealand's men will play white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan next season • AFP/Getty Images

Tours by Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia have been confirmed for New Zealand's 2024-25 home season alongside the previously announced three-Test series against England with the latter stages of the men's schedule featuring Pakistan likely to overlap with the IPL.

In total, the men's side will play six ODIs and eight T20Is during the season while the women will feature in six ODIs and six T20Is. The Tests against England are the only ones in New Zealand's summer and will bring to an end a run of nine between September and December with away fixtures against Afghanistan (one), Sri Lanka (two) and India (three). In the 2025-26 season New Zealand are only scheduled to play two home Tests against West Indies.

Following the England series, New Zealand's men will face Sri Lanka in T20Is and ODIs from late December to mid-January before heading to Pakistan for an ODI tri-series that acts as a warm-up to the Champions Trophy which is slated to begin on February 19.

After that tournament they will host Pakistan for five T20Is and three ODIs during the latter stages of the season in late March and early April, matches which will likely overlap with the IPL.

New Zealand's women will host Australia for three ODIs, all to be played at the Basin Reserve, shortly before Christmas with their Trans-Tasman neighbours returning for three T20Is in late March. Sri Lanka's women will follow the men in visiting for a six-match tour during March.

Five of the women's T20Is (the last two against Sri Lanka and the three against Australia) will be played as double-headers with the men's T20I series against Pakistan.

New Zealand's women will face Australia and Sri Lanka • Gallo Images/Getty Images

New Zealand's 2024-25 home season fixtures

England Men

November 28-December 2: 1st Test, Christchurch

December 6-December 10: 2nd Test, Wellington

December 14-December 18: 3rd Test, Hamilton

Australia Women

December 19: 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

December 21: 2nd ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

December 23: 3rd ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

March 21: 1st T20I, Auckland

March 23: 2nd T20I, Tauranga

March 26: 3rd T20I, Wellington (Sky Stadium)

Sri Lanka Men

December 28: 1st T20I, Tauranga

December 30: 2nd T20I, Tauranga

January 2: 3rd T20I, Nelson

January 5: 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

January 8: 2nd ODI, Hamilton

January 11: 3rd ODI, Auckland

Sri Lanka Women

March 4: 1st ODI, Napier

March 7: 2nd ODI, Nelson

March 9: 3rd ODI, Nelson

March 14: 1st T20I, Christchurch

March 16: 2nd T20I, Christchurch

March 18: 3rd T20I, Dunedin

Pakistan Men