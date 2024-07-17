Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia locked in for New Zealand's home summer
The season will start with three Tests against England which had been confirmed earlier in the year
Tours by Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia have been confirmed for New Zealand's 2024-25 home season alongside the previously announced three-Test series against England with the latter stages of the men's schedule featuring Pakistan likely to overlap with the IPL.
In total, the men's side will play six ODIs and eight T20Is during the season while the women will feature in six ODIs and six T20Is. The Tests against England are the only ones in New Zealand's summer and will bring to an end a run of nine between September and December with away fixtures against Afghanistan (one), Sri Lanka (two) and India (three). In the 2025-26 season New Zealand are only scheduled to play two home Tests against West Indies.
Following the England series, New Zealand's men will face Sri Lanka in T20Is and ODIs from late December to mid-January before heading to Pakistan for an ODI tri-series that acts as a warm-up to the Champions Trophy which is slated to begin on February 19.
After that tournament they will host Pakistan for five T20Is and three ODIs during the latter stages of the season in late March and early April, matches which will likely overlap with the IPL.
New Zealand's women will host Australia for three ODIs, all to be played at the Basin Reserve, shortly before Christmas with their Trans-Tasman neighbours returning for three T20Is in late March. Sri Lanka's women will follow the men in visiting for a six-match tour during March.
Five of the women's T20Is (the last two against Sri Lanka and the three against Australia) will be played as double-headers with the men's T20I series against Pakistan.
New Zealand's 2024-25 home season fixtures
England Men
November 28-December 2: 1st Test, Christchurch
December 6-December 10: 2nd Test, Wellington
December 14-December 18: 3rd Test, Hamilton
Australia Women
December 19: 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)
December 21: 2nd ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)
December 23: 3rd ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)
March 21: 1st T20I, Auckland
March 23: 2nd T20I, Tauranga
March 26: 3rd T20I, Wellington (Sky Stadium)
Sri Lanka Men
December 28: 1st T20I, Tauranga
December 30: 2nd T20I, Tauranga
January 2: 3rd T20I, Nelson
January 5: 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)
January 8: 2nd ODI, Hamilton
January 11: 3rd ODI, Auckland
Sri Lanka Women
March 4: 1st ODI, Napier
March 7: 2nd ODI, Nelson
March 9: 3rd ODI, Nelson
March 14: 1st T20I, Christchurch
March 16: 2nd T20I, Christchurch
March 18: 3rd T20I, Dunedin
Pakistan Men
March 16: 1st T20I, Christchurch
March 18: 2nd T20I, Dunedin
March 21: 3rd T20I, Auckland
March 23: 4th T20I, Tauranga
March 26: 5th T20I, Wellington (Sky Stadium)
March 29: 1st ODI, Napier
April 2: 2nd ODI, Hamilton
April 5: 3rd ODI, Tauranga
