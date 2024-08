Finn Allen set for two-year Perth Scorchers deal

Allen's T20 strike rate of 168.60 is the second highest for any batter with at least 3000 runs in the format, behind only Andre Russell. At the international level, Allen has scored two T20I centuries, while he also made a significant impact against Australia at the 2022 T20 World Cup , when he flayed 42 off 16 balls against Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to set the tone for New Zealand's huge victory. But Allen had a lean T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA earlier this year, with just 35 runs in four innings.