Renegades sign 'double threat' Seifert on two-year deal

The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter will be available for the entire BBL

Melbourne Renegades have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert on two-year deal as a pre-draft BBL signing.

Seifert, 29, will have full availability across those two seasons as Renegades look to improve on last season's seventh place finish. His BBL deal means he will miss at least part of the Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament, and won't be in contention for the white-ball series against Pakistan over Christmas and New Year. Last month he turned down a domestic contract with Northern Districts in order to open up freelance T20 opportunities.

Seifert has played three ODIs and 61 T20Is for New Zealand while has also been part of T20 leagues around the world. Overall in the format he averages 27.43 with a strike-rate of 130.12 including three centuries. Last month he finished as the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League with 400 at 57.14 and a strike-rate of 135.13.

It appears likely he will form a power-packed top three for Renegades alongside Josh Brown , who joined from Brisbane Heat, and Jake Fraser-McGurk while he also shapes as a frontrunner to take the keeping gloves after overseas signings Quinton de Kock and Jordan Cox shared the role last season.

"I'm thrilled to be here for the next two seasons, I'll be able to enjoy the environment and get to know the club on that deeper level which doesn't often happen in franchise cricket so I'm excited to call myself a Gade for the next couple of seasons at least," Seifert said.

"That top three spot would be outstanding and if Cam [White] feels like I'm the man to take the gloves I'll be ready for that too. At the same time, I'm ready to fit in and play whatever role Whitey and the Renegades need me to play."

Renegades general manager James Rosengarten added: "Tim gives us a double threat; we get a powerful and skilled batter plus an established international keeper and regular member of the Blackcaps program, so we're excited to welcome into the club.

"The beauty is Tim has full availability which is extremely valuable for topline overseas players this BBL season and its fantastic for our club to lock in Tim and still retain our prized Platinum pick."