BBL window for Australia Test players after India series

The BBL will begin on December 15, the second day of the third Test, with the final on January 27

BBL officials remain hopeful that Australia's Test players will be able to feature in the latter stages of the regular season in January although availability will come down to workloads after the five-Test series against India.

With Australia due to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests from late January, players involved in that squad won't be available for the BBL finals which run from January 21-27. The India series finishes on January 7 in Sydney with a window of approximately the final ten days of the BBL home-and-away stage where Tests stars could feature, but it appears unlikely that will include the fast bowlers.

The BBL fixtures were confirmed on Friday with the season starting on December 15 - the second day of the Brisbane Test - and the final played on January 27 which is a public holiday the day after Australia Day.

"We've seen the last couple of seasons the impact those local heroes have when they come back into the BBL," Alistair Dobson, the head of the BBL, told ESPNcricinfo. "We've given ourselves a really good opportunity this year from a scheduling perspective with the window post the SCG Test before our team head off to Sri Lanka for players to play a number of games.

"We've given ourselves every shot. That said a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is probably the toughest Test series our players will play in and that's where their focus is. We'll work with them as that series goes through to understand what they can do and whether they can play some BBL games. We know they want to and we are optimistic we'll see a number of them back again."

Last season, some of Australia's Test players made a brief appearance between the Pakistan and West Indies series.

The BBL brought in a new mechanism which allows clubs to sign Australia contracted players outside of their 18-player squad with the ability to bring them in if they became available. Pat Cummins (Sydney Thunder) and Mitchell Starc (Sydney Sixers) took up this option but did not play for their clubs. It has been a decade since Starc last played BBL in 2014, while Cummins last featured in 2019.

The overseas player draft is expected to take place in early September with clubs now able to sign player before the draft on a multi-year deal.

Perth Scorchers will play on opening night • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Scorchers to launch season

Perth Scorchers will host the opening match of the 2024-25 season when they face Melbourne Stars at Optus Stadium. Once the BBL starts there will only be two nights during the regular season - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day - when matches won't be played. With the Perth Test followed by the day/night game in Adelaide, which are broadcast into the primetime east coast market, being the first two in the series against India, it means the BBL then gets a clear run for the evening timeslot once it begins.

Strikers will host their traditional fixture at Adelaide Oval on New Year's Eve (against Scorchers) while Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars are the New Year's Day fixtures. Defending champions Heat begin their campaign with an away fixture against Stars on December 18.

A Boxing Day double header will follow the opening day of the MCG Test with Sixers playing Stars followed by Scorchers against Heat and there will be another double header after the first day of the SCG Test on January 3.

Geelong gets another chance

One of the major controversies last season was the abandoned game in Geelong between Renegades and Scorchers when a damp pitch was deemed to be dangerous. But there has been a show of faith for GMHBA Stadium which will host Renegades' first home game against Hurricanes on December 19. Renegades other four home fixtures will be at Marvel Stadium.

BBL fixtures 2024-25