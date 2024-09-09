South Africa inject fresh blood for white-ball games against Afghanistan and Ireland

South Africa will rest several first-choice players on their tour of the UAE this month, where they face Afghanistan and Ireland in white-ball matches, as their Champions Trophy preparation gets underway. None of Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller or Heinrich Klaasen will feature in either the ODI or T20I squads. The management has widened the player pool instead with some fresh names.
Allrounder Jason Smith, who made his T20I debut in West Indies last month, has been given a maiden ODI call-up alongside legspinner Nqabayomzi Peter, who has recovered from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the Caribbean tour. The other new face is 21-year-old seam-bowling allrounder Andile Simelane, who has been part of South Africa Emerging and 'A' sides recently and has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads against Afghanistan.
Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a right calf injury during the Caribbean tour, has recovered and is expected to lead the attack but Quinton de Kock, who has not confirmed his retirement from T20Is, does not feature. Kwena Maphaka, who made his debut against West Indies, has not been included as he completes his final school examinations. Donovan Ferreira is the only other player from the West Indies T20I series who will not be on this tour, while Matthew Breetzke has been included in the T20I squad.
"We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months," Rob Walter, South Africa's white-ball coach, said in a statement. "This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027."
Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams
South Africa ODI squad against Ireland
Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams