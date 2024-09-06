Matches (11)
England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test at London, ENG v SL, Sep 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Test, The Oval, September 06 - 10, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of England
England FlagEngland
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JE Root
10 M • 961 Runs • 60.06 Avg • 59.83 SR
BM Duckett
10 M • 614 Runs • 34.11 Avg • 86.35 SR
FDM Karunaratne
10 M • 900 Runs • 52.94 Avg • 65.31 SR
DM de Silva
10 M • 809 Runs • 50.56 Avg • 63.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AAP Atkinson
5 M • 33 Wkts • 4.07 Econ • 26.6 SR
Shoaib Bashir
7 M • 31 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 58.74 SR
NGRP Jayasuriya
10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 64.57 SR
AM Fernando
8 M • 32 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 41.5 SR
ENG
SL
Player
Role
Ollie Pope (c)
Middle order Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Harry Brook 
Batter
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Shoaib Bashir 
Bowler
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Sri Lanka tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2548
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days6,7,8,9,10 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
BAN63303345.83
ENG158618145.00
SA62312838.89
SL62402433.33
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table