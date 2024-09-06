Matches (11)
England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test at London, ENG v SL, Sep 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
W
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 961 Runs • 60.06 Avg • 59.83 SR
ENG10 M • 614 Runs • 34.11 Avg • 86.35 SR
10 M • 900 Runs • 52.94 Avg • 65.31 SR
10 M • 809 Runs • 50.56 Avg • 63.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG5 M • 33 Wkts • 4.07 Econ • 26.6 SR
ENG7 M • 31 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 58.74 SR
10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 64.57 SR
8 M • 32 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 41.5 SR
Squad
ENG
SL
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2548
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|6,7,8,9,10 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
How to get Root out? SL are still searching for answers
Kartunaratne says they have drawn up several plans to Root but have been forced to go back to square one
Josh Hull, England's left-armer from left-field, prepares for shock Test debut
England hope lanky seamer can offer 'point of difference' to a previously samey pace attack
Josh Hull, 6ft 7in left-arm seamer, handed England Test debut
Leicestershire quick only turned 20 last month but replaces Matthew Potts at The Oval