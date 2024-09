Switch Hit: Sayonara 6-0

Sri Lanka got the better of England in the third Test at The Oval , meaning the home side missed out a 6-0 summer sweep - but the agenda is already moving on, with white-ball series against Australia and the announcement of a touring party for Pakistan . In this week's podcast,was joined byandto dig into the Sri Lanka series - has Ollie Pope silenced the doubters? Is Josh Hull's high ceiling worth investing in? - beforejumped on to help preview the Australia tour, which will see England give debuts to a number of new faces over the next couple of weeks.