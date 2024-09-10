Matches (13)
AFG vs NZ (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)
ENG v SL (1)
Feature

Switch Hit: Sayonara 6-0

England missed their chance for a perfect Test summer, but never mind because the Aussies are here. The pod chat more Oval success for Sri Lanka and England's latest white-ball overhaul

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Sep-2024 • 60 mins ago
Jamie Smith pulls over square leg for six, England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, The Oval, London, 3rd day, September 8, 2024

Jamie Smith pulls over square leg for six  •  Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Sri Lanka got the better of England in the third Test at The Oval, meaning the home side missed out a 6-0 summer sweep - but the agenda is already moving on, with white-ball series against Australia and the announcement of a touring party for Pakistan. In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Fidel Fernando, Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to dig into the Sri Lanka series - has Ollie Pope silenced the doubters? Is Josh Hull's high ceiling worth investing in? - before Andrew McGlashan jumped on to help preview the Australia tour, which will see England give debuts to a number of new faces over the next couple of weeks.
Sri LankaEnglandEngland vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of England

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback