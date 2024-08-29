Oram named New Zealand Men bowling coach

Jacob Oram has been appointed the bowling coach for New Zealand Men, filling the role vacated by Shane Jurgensen.

He had previously worked with the side as bowling coach during last year's Test tour of Bangladesh, the T20I series against Australia and the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Blackcaps again," Oram said. "To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour.

"The recent opportunities I've had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I'm excited to continue that work in the coming seasons.

"There's a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Blackcaps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket."

Oram will work with a New Zealand attack that includes some newer faces, including exciting pace duo Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke.

He began his coaching career in 2014 with New Zealand A then worked with New Zealand Women as bowling coach from 2018. He was named head coach of Central Hinds last summer with the team reaching the Super Smash final. Oram has also been an assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 and bowling coach of MI Cape Town in the SA20.

"Jake's a great operator," said head coach Gary Stead said. "His career as a player and his experiences as a coach speak for themselves. He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game."