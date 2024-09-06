Ajaz pretty excited about the 'great opportunity' of playing six Tests in Asia

Imagine being a frontline spinner from a country that is known to produce world-class fast bowlers. Imagine then touring a tough place like India and grabbing a historic ten-wicket haul in only your 11th Test. Now imagine still not becoming a frontline spinner for your team and getting to feature in only five of the next 19 Tests your team goes on to play. That's the life of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel

The saving grace from that, which Ajaz understands for all practical reasons, is that whenever New Zealand have toured Asia since his ten-for, he has played in all four Tests. Despite being aware of the factors of team combinations and conditions, isn't it still a bit disappointing for Ajaz to hardly get to play in other countries?

"If you ask all New Zealand spinners, it is difficult," Ajaz said in Greater Noida three days before their one-off Test against Afghanistan . "Sometimes, obviously you don't get as many opportunities at home because of our home conditions. But it breeds more hunger when you do come to conditions like this, and you know conditions that are spin-friendly and you're quite hungry to get out there and play and put your best foot forward and perform.

"But It's really important that you do prepare accordingly and prepare well. So it's just about going into these games and really enjoying the conditions and making the most of it.

"Look, I think you know we're in a professional environment and for us it's really important to just go out there and continue to work on our game and keep improving and keep growing. I guess after the ten wickets, obviously, you're a little bit disappointed because you don't get as many opportunities but at the same time as a player, it's still about growing your game and it's an opportunity to develop and grow.

"And I mean since my ten wickets, I've somewhat remodelled my run-up and look to grow myself and try and get better. So it's always about improving and making sure that you're ready whenever that next opportunity comes and putting your hand up."

"If you look at me and you look at Rangana, we're pretty similar in terms of our build and body types. While developing and growing my spin, I kind of watched him with a lot of admiration." Ajaz Patel on Rangana Herath

After playing just five Tests in the last two and a half years, Ajaz could now go on to play six in just two months. Once the lone Test ends against Afghanistan, New Zealand fly to Sri Lanka for two Tests and then return to India for three more Tests. Form and fitness permitting, it could be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Ajaz to play these six games because once they leave India in November, their next trip to Asia for Tests is in February 2027, according to the ICC's FTP.

"It always depends on conditions and it depends on form and you making sure that you play well, so you don't take it lightly," Ajaz said of the possibility of playing all six Tests in Asia until November. "But it is a great opportunity with obviously so many games in Asia to then kind of you know have those opportunities as a spinner. So it's something that I'm looking forward to. I'm pretty excited about it."

Another opportunity Ajaz has is to pick the brains of Sri Lanka's former ace left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who has joined NZC on a short-term basis