Samson links up with RR squad after finger surgery
Samson was undergoing rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and it could not be confirmed if he will keep wicket straightaway
Sanju Samson, who underwent finger surgery last month, has joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad on Monday.
Samson was undergoing rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and it could not be confirmed if he will keep wicket straightaway. Dhruv Jurel could be an option to keep if Samson isn't fit.
Jurel had also kept wicket in place of Samson in the fifth T20I against England in February after he was hit on the finger by a Jofra Archer delivery while batting.
Riyan Parag, who has recovered fully from a shoulder injury, is set to start for RR. After having recuperated from the injury, which put him out of the T20Is against South Africa and England, the batting allrounder returned to action in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy. He scored a first-innings half-century and bowled 26 overs against Saurashtra.
After their opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on March 23, RR will play back-to-back home games, against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, in Guwahati on March 26 and March 30.