Samson: 'Letting Buttler go one of the most challenging decisions for me'

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson says letting Jos Buttler go ahead of the IPL 2025 auction was "one of the most challenging decisions" for him.

Buttler was with RR from 2018 to 2024. During this time, he was their leading run-getter with 3055 runs in 83 games at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 147.79. Ahead of the 2025 season, RR retained six players but Buttler was not one of them. He was signed by Gujarat Titans at the mega auction.

"The IPL gives you the opportunity to lead a team and play at the highest level, and it also allows you to build close friendships," Samson told Jiostar. "Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years. During this time, our batting partnership time itself is so long that we got to know each other so well. He has been like an elder brother to me. Whenever I had a doubt, I would talk to him. When I became captain [in 2021], he was my vice-captain and helped me become a good captain.

"Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years. While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose that connect, that relation you built over years. He was a part of the family. What more can I say?"

"Rahul sir was the one who spotted me from the trials," Samson said. "He came up to me and said, 'Can you play for my team?' From there to now, with me being the captain of the franchise and he coming back - I'm very grateful, as we all are in the franchise, to have Rahul sir back. I have played under him [at RR] as a player when he was the captain and I have played under him in the Indian team when he was the coach. But a captain-coach relationship is very special and I'm very much looking forward to learning a lot from him.

"He is a top-notch professional and makes sure everything is done properly. I was with him last month in Nagpur at RR's sports academy. From morning ten o'clock till evening five o'clock, he was standing in the heat, watching the batsmen bat and the bowlers bowl, interacting with them, discussing with the coaches. He is absolutely involved in each and everything. I think the preparation plays a huge role in his character and I think that's something I have to learn a bit more."

"You never know, in a couple of years he might end up playing for India" - Samson on Vaibhav Suryavanshi • Associated Press

'Vaibhav Suryavanshi looks ready for IPL' - Samson

Samson was 18 when he made his IPL debut. But RR have a much younger player in their squad this time: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi . Does Samson have any advice for Suryavanshi?

"I don't like to go and give advice," Samson said. "My way of approaching a young guy is to sit back and observe what he likes, how he wants to play his cricket and ask him what kind of support he wants from me. And then I work my way around it.

"But he looks very confident. He was sitting sixes out of the ground in the academy. So what else can I do? I think it's all about understanding his strength, backing it and being around as an elder brother.