Momentum with Titans as red-hot Buttler squares up against familiar faces

Big picture

These two teams have very similar make-ups. But their trajectories in IPL 2025 have diverged because the same strength they have invested in has worked for one but not the other.

Gujarat Titans are up in second place on the points table because their top three have been enormously productive. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been responsible for over 70% of their team's runs - 503 out of 715. Plan A is going really well for them. Too well, maybe? T20 cricket is messy. And eventually, Titans will have to deal with the fact that their middle order has got no time in the middle.

Rajasthan Royals have gone through that arc already this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal's indifferent form and Sanju Samson's return from injury has exposed their middle order and those back-up players were able to fashion an excellent win over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati last week. Nitish Rana and company appear slightly more battle-ready than Shahrukh Khan and company.

Form guide Gujarat Titans: WWW (Last three matches, most recent first)

Rajasthan Royals: WWL

New loyalties

Jos Buttler , now with Titans, will be coming up against his former team. He has played seven seasons for Royals, scoring over 3000 runs. Royals captain Sanju Samson had even said before the season that letting Buttler go ahead of the auction was "one of the most challenging decisions" for him.

Team news and likely XIIs

There is no clarity yet around Kagiso Rabada, who left Titans to return home for personal reasons. In his continued absence, Ishant Sharma might get more games as the Impact Sub.

Gujarat Titans (probable XII): 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Arshad Khan/Washington Sundar, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Prasidh Krishna, 12 Ishant Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal went past 30 for the first time this IPL against Punjab Kings • Associated Press

Royals seemed to have hit their stride in the last game with Samson back as captain and Jaiswal producing runs as opener. They do not have a pressing reason to change their combination.

Rajasthan Royals (probable XII): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 3 Riyan Parag, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Kumar Kartikeya/Shubham Dubey, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Yudhvir Singh/Tushar Deshpande, 12 Sandeep Sharma

The big question

Is Rashid Khan on the decline ? Surely not. A man with over 600 T20 wickets deserves the benefit of the doubt. But over the last two seasons in IPL, he has picked up 11 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 46.36 and an economy rate of 8.84.

In the spotlight

Titans got Sherfane Rutherford at his base price at the IPL auction in November, which is perhaps indicative of his numbers until that point: 106 runs in nine innings at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 102. In six of those innings, though, he was batting at No. 6 or lower. Titans have been using him up the order and that faith is already being repaid. Rutherford has got 129 runs in four innings this year with an average of 64.5 and a strike rate of 176.71.

Jofra Archer, at his best, is a sight to behold and the very first over of the last game that he played suggested that he has found his rhythm. His speed was approaching 150kph. He was getting movement off the seam. He was clattering the stumps. Injuries have tried to derail his career but it appears they have been unsuccessful. On Tuesday, Royals will depend on him to rip out one of Titans' biggest strengths. Archer vs Gill in T20s is nine runs, 13 balls, two dismissals.

Pitch and conditions

Ahmedabad offers a choice of surfaces - black soil, which makes the pitch slower and lower, and red soil, which offers pace and bounce. All that considered though, batters have scored runs at a rate of 9.76 per over, which puts this ground behind only Hyderabad (10.16) in terms of high-scoring venues this IPL.

Stats and trivia