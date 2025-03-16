Chetan Sakariya replaces injured Umran Malik at KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for tearaway Umran Malik , who has been sidelined from IPL 2025.

Malik, 25, has not played a competitive match since IPL 2024, when he played just one game for Sunrisers Hyderabad . Sakariya himself is working his way back from injury, as he was last seen in action at the competitive level during a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra in February 2024.

Malik, who burst on to the scene in 2021 as an out-and-out quick who can hit 150kph, has been troubled by injuries and illness since. He was due to play the Duleep Trophy at the start of the 2024-25 domestic season, but was eventually withdrawn after suffering a bout of dengue. He then suffered a fracture on his hip.

Malik has played eight T20Is so far, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 10.48. As for Sakariya, he has played two T20Is, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 9.27.

Sakariya could potentially fill in for Spencer Johnson, who is KKR's first-choice left-arm fast bowler. Malik's injury-enforced absence now means that KKR don't have a like-for-like Indian option for Anrich Nortje, who is also prone to injuries.

KKR are the defending champions, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final.