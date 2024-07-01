Dinesh Karthik named RCB batting coach and mentor

The wicketkeeper-batter had retired from all forms of representative cricket at the end of the IPL 2024 season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have named Dinesh Karthik as the batting coach and mentor of their men's team.

Karthik, 39, was part of the RCB squad until IPL 2024 before retiring from all forms of representative cricket at the end of the season. The wicketkeeper-batter was picked by the RCB franchise at the IPL 2022 mega auction and stayed with them for three seasons. He also had a stint with them in 2015 for one season.

Karthik finished his IPL career on a high with 326 runs in 13 innings in the 2024 season at a strike rate of 187.35. Overall, Karthik played 60 matches for RCB in the tournament and scored 937 runs at an average of 24.65 and a strike rate of 162.95. His run tally is currently the second-highest for an Indian player for RCB in the IPL behind Virat Kohli. Karthik also took 36 catches and affected nine stumpings during his RCB career.

"Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I'm truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and added value," Karthik was quoted via a press release.

"I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure. It's also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength."

As far as his coaching experience goes, Karthik had more recently joined the England Lions coaching staff when they toured India in January earlier this year. He assisted the England Lions' preparations after being included in the squad's coaching set-up for the first nine days of the tour. At RCB, Karthik will work alongside head coach Andy Flower, bowling coach Adam Griffith and director of cricket Mo Bobat.

"DK is an excellent addition to our coaching group," Bobat said. "He was thrilling to watch on the field, and I'm sure he will be just as impactful as a coach. His longevity and track record as a player speaks volumes about his skill and dedication. I know he will bring that same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter."

Karthik is just one of seven players to have featured in every edition of the IPL since 2008. He represented six IPL teams in all, starting with Delhi Daredevils, before moving to Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB.

Overall, he played 257 matches in the tournament and scored 4842 runs while averaging 26.31 and striking at 135.36 with 22 fifties. As a keeper, Karthik is second on the list (174) behind MS Dhoni (190) in overall dismissals.