Dinesh Karthik joins England Lions coaching staff for India tour

Former India wicketkeeper to assist batters for first nine days of tour

Dinesh Karthik, the former India wicketkeeper-batter, will assist England Lions' preparations in India later this week, after being included in the squad's coaching set-up for the first nine days of the tour.

Karthik, whose international career included roles on two tours of England in 2007 and 2018, as well as the 2019 World Cup, has since gone on to forge a successful career in the media, including as a commentator for Sky Sports.

As a batting consultant, he will help to impart his knowledge of Indian conditions during his stint with the squad, working under head coach Neil Killeen, and alongside full-time assistants Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson, as well Graeme Swann, the former England spinner, who will join the tour as a mentor.

Karthik's stint will also provide cover for the Lions' other batting consultant, Ian Bell, who will link up with the squad on January 18, after completing his stint as assistant coach with Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League.

The tour will overlap with the senior squad's five-Test tour of India which commences on January 25, and will comprise three four-day matches against India A in Ahmedabad.

Lancashire's Josh Bohannon will captain a 15-man squad which was named before Christmas, and features a number of recent England Test caps, including Alex Lees, Matt Potts and Matt Fisher, as well as up-and-coming prospects such as Somerset's James Rew and Gloucestershire's Ollie Price.

"It's great to have such a strong coaching group supporting our players for what should be an exciting challenge versus India A," Mo Bobat, England Men's Performance Director, said. "The group has a deep and diverse set of experiences and expertise.

"Neil Killeen did an excellent job leading the Lions in Sri Lanka last year and will assume head coach responsibilities again."

Bell (172 runs at 43.00) and Swann (20 wickets at 24.75) were key members of the England Test team that won in India in 2012-13, the most recent series victory by a visiting team to the country.

"Ian Bell and Graeme Swann have spent time around our Lions environments over the past year and will be well-placed to continue supporting the players, many of whom they already know well," Bobat added. "They both bring fantastic experiences to their respective coaching and mentoring roles.

"Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson have extensive pathway experience and bring with them an England senior coaching perspective, and recent experience of Indian conditions.

"And it's fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test. I'm sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India."