Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik sign up for 2024 Abu Dhabi T10

Buttler will join Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and Maheesh Theekshana, who were all retained by Gladiators. Matheesha Pathirana, Theekshana's Sri Lanka team-mate, meanwhile went to New York Strikers.

Strikers, the defending champions, have retained their core of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir. The UAE pair of Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Jawadullah , who has also played for Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, were also retained by the T10 franchise.

The Abu Dhabi T10 is the third franchise tournament Karthik has signed up for, after the Legends League 2024 and the SA20 2025, following his retirement from international and Indian cricket. The 39-year-old had also been appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach and mentor for IPL 2025.

Shakib Al Hasan, who had recently ended his T20I career, will join Karthik and Ireland left-arm quick Josh Little at Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Trent Boult will reunite with Finn Allen at Northern Warriors while Lockie Ferguson went to Team Abu Dhabi who also signed Jonny Bairstow and Shimron Hetmyer.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will expand to a ten-team league this season, with Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs being the new entrants.

"We're excited to deliver yet another world-class lineup at the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, which has thrived since we brought the competition to the UAE capital," Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub," said in a statement. "Abu Dhabi is now a global centre for sport, and the Abu Dhabi T10 - approaching its sixth edition in the emirate - has played a significant part in making that vision of the government a reality."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Adil Rashid were among the new signings for Nawabs while Jimmy Neesham and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were recruited by Bolts.

The Abu Dhabi T10 2024 will run from November 21 to December 2, avoiding an overlap with the Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, ILT20 and New Zealand's Super Smash tournament.

New York Strikers New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira

Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah

Deccan Gladiators New Signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis

Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan

Delhi Bulls New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade

Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince

Team Abu Dhabi New Signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar

Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, and Kyle Mayers

Northern Warriors New Signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood

Retentions: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan

Morrisville Samp Army New Signings: David Willey, Imad Wasim

Retentions: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous

Bangla Tigers New Signings: Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik

Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little

Chennai Brave Jaguars New Signings: Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Dan Lawrence, Rassie van der Dussen

Retentions: Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

UP Nawabs New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher