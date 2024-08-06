Dinesh Karthik to play for Paarl Royals in the SA20

The 39-year-old is set to become the first Indian player to feature in the tournament

Dinesh Karthik is set to become the first Indian player to feature in the SA20. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Karthik will join Paarl Royals as an overseas player ahead of the new season starting January 9.

The SA20 will be the first tournament Karthik will play since announcing retirement from Indian cricket in June on the day he turned 39. Karthik, who played 180 internationals for India, last featured in IPL 2024 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have now signed him up as a mentor-cum-batting coach.

On the T20 circuit, Karthik is rated by his peers among the sharpest pundits owing to his vast experience in the shortest format. Karthik, currently covering the Hundred for Sky Sports, has featured in 401 T20s and, in the IPL, played for six teams, which included leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Karthik also was among the fittest players in the IPL, having missed just two matches across 17 seasons.

Only retired Indian players are allowed by BCCI to participate in overseas T20 leagues. Last year, Ambati Rayudu turned up to play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL while Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan featured for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. Two years ago, Suresh Raina was part of Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Paarl Royals announced their retentions ahead of the new season last week, with captain David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo making the cut. Royals made the Qualifiers in the last SA20 edition but suffered five straight losses, including a nine-wicket thumping in the Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings.